Stop the nightly shows
I don’t think it will matter if the City of Lancaster cancels the Fourth of July Fireworks show. I have a show every night in my neighborhood. My dogs are terrified and I am on edge waiting for the next big boom. I called the Lancaster LASD station the other night to report a Fireworks show going on and have no idea if my complaint was followed up on.
I know it is very hard for the LASD to catch these people setting off fireworks. By the time the LASD personnel arrive the show is usually over.
They should not allow any Fireworks sales in this valley. It doesn’t matter, these idiots bring them in from another state or Mexico and terrorize their neighbors. They don’t care what havoc they cause. There’s got to be a way to stop these nightly illegal fireworks shows.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Unintentional
President Biden now supports a carve out of the Senate Filibuster to pass certain laws in the wake of the Roe v Wade decision. They never learn, if Harry Reid had not gone down that rabbit hole Mitch McConnel would not have had the opportunity to arrange the composition of the Supreme Court to what it is today.
President Biden reminds me of little league parent who does not like the umpire’s call. Lashing out at the Supreme Court, a co-equal branch of government, he is acting like a petulant child.
President Biden makes up his own facts, inflation is lower in the US than the rest of the developed world - is not. Putin is the reason for the inflated cost of gas when the president’s energy policy is the predominate cost factor.
A White House spokesperson said the price of gas is high so the Liberal World Order can be achieved. Tells you everything you need to know about this administration.
The mainstream media said newly inducted Justice Brown is the first Black justice – I guess Justices Marshall and Thomas are not black enough.
They later were forced to correct their pronouncement to say she is the first Black woman justice which is ironic considering she could not define “what is a woman” at her senate confirmation hearing.
The California DOJ leaked California gun owner’s personal information the day after the Supreme Court ruled on a New York concealed carry permit law.
The AG says it was unintentional, I do not believe it was unintentional.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Suspicious activity
Suspicious Activity By Ex-Economic Assistant Manager for the City of Palmdale.
1. Danny Ray Robert’s
Edward Oquendo
Las Vegas, Nev.
What’s next?
As the ecology movement continues into every crevice of our lives, one can only wonder if intestinal Blue Flame gases are next for remediation.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
A ‘hellish’ night
Another Fourth of July in the Lawless Hell that is the Antelope Valley!
Ellen Quillan
Lancaster
