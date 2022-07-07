Mother Nature knows best
The text below is prompted by the articles, “Justices restrict EPA in fighting Climate Change,” and “Blocking rules that fight climate change is just the beginning,” both published in the Friday, July 1, 2022, Los Angeles Times newspaper.
The average, uninformed, USA citizen may not realize how damaging this ruling is to our populace. It is one of the most damaging assurances to have our Great Grandchildren attempt to survive on our continuing warming dying planet.
Within these articles, it is pointed out that Congress must authorize the authority capabilities of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With Congress’s track record for speed of action, the continuing Global Warming increases will reach the point of NO return way before congress acts.
Mother Nature as her timetable that is forced upon her by our stupidity. She does not account for our continual political game playing.
The Republican Global Warming non-believers have accomplished the beginning portion of their goals for assuring that the Biden administration will not fulfill the Global Warming reduction goals committed to the United Nations during various U.N. Climate Change meetings. Again, I refer back to the U.N. Sec. General statement, “humans are digging our own graves.” We should not allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.” These two statements says it all.
There are two excellent books, published on the migration of ignored Global Warming, they are: “Losing Earth,” by Mr. Nathaniel Rich, ISBN 978-1-250-25125-1. This text explains the cover up of the Global Warming by governments and Industries since the late 1970’s through to 2019.
“Look Up,” by Mr. Russell Blair, ISBN 9798802607534. Within this book it states, “Effective Collective Action to Stop the Slow Motion Intergenerational Genocide of Global Warming.”
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Life is influenced by decisions
The quality of our lives are heavily influenced by the quality of our decisions. According to age-old moral wisdom, we should make better decisions through avoiding seven bad-decision traps: pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and laziness.
Jordan Peterson was recently suspended by Twitter in part for pointing out that pride - the quality of having an excessively high opinion of oneself or one’s own importance - is on that list.
While Twitter states that their policies reflect values committed to combating abuse seeking to silence those who have been marginalized, is it plausible that the larger cancel culture approach - intended or otherwise - is to marginalize and silence the mainstream ethical and moral codes that hold society together?
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Grateful for his mother
Electric cars: Being bought by private people, police, fire, and government. Hope you will like having wind turbines and solar panels covering all open areas to charge them, and when we don’t have enough to power to run your A.C.’s during the hot summer months and power outages. What about disposal of all the old batteries.
I am blessed not to have had my mother go to have an abortion. She had me at a young age and a single woman. I was adopted at birth and have had a very good life. She had 3 more sons later in life when she was married.
I still am in contact with them. Back in her time their were no birth control pills so if you accidently got pregnant they had the child to raise or put up for adoption.
Now days their are plenty of birth control options and many are free. So do the right thing and don.t pregnant when your out having a good time and you will not need to go kill a baby by having an abortion.
Men your also part of this, don’t just blame it on the woman.
Women I know this is your body to decide on what to do, but it also is another body you need to think about. I am alive thanks to my Mother letting me live.
I love both my birth mother and the mother who raised me.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.