You get what you pay for
Ralph Brax once again goes on his never-ending screed against Donald Trump and the Republicans.
He ends his tirade with “you get what you pay for.” I agree with him look at what we have with the Biden Harris administration.
Democrats spent billions electing Biden who cannot or will not answers questions from the media and on the rare occasions when he does, he needs crib notes. Harris is such a joke even the democrats are starting to question her capabilities.
But Biden is a great ice cream eater and Harris laughs about everything — you get what you pay for.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
CRT in Palmdale schools
I’m still laughing. Parents are concerned that Critical Race Theory is being taught in the Palmdale School District. First, they are totally clueless as to what CRT is, but since Sean Hannity told them it’s a religion to make their lily white children feel guilty, the truth is irrelevant anyway.
The Palmdale School District rarely teaches history in grades K-6. History is not tested in those grades, so it is not taught. Test scores are more important than knowledge, so unusual is the elementary teacher who teaches anything other than Language Arts and Math.
Remember the Palmdale teachers laughing over a noose? The postings on Facebook? Remember the teacher who, on an open mic derided blacks, saying black parents just make excuses and other derogatory comments?
If you can find anyone outside a law professor teaching CRT, you should also be able to find the Fountain of Youth.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Quit deflecting
Before beginning, I would like to thank Mr. Skip Thacker for the compliment regarding my Father’s Day letter. Reading the letters about me, you would think that either I am racist (Gerardo Hernandez’s words: “Is he trying to convince himself or others that he’s not racist?”) or I am calling white people racist (Ms. Stephens’ words: “Being quick to call people “racist” will not make them want to speak out.”).
Deflection means, “a turning aside or off course.” Mr. Hernandez, Ms. Stephens, and Mr. Stilson’s letters are “off course”. Mr. Hernandez about Biden: “All I seen is a puppet walking and falling… Mr. Stilson about Biden: (“…that fumbling misfit Biden). However, both Hernandez and Stilson fail to write about former President Trump’s several missteps over four years. If Biden is that bad, why did Hernandez and Stilson cash in the stimulus payment from Biden?
Ms. Stephens states that she speaks up for Native Americans, but I can’t remember any letter that she wrote about this. Only when I brought up her silence as a Christian when African Americans were being mistreated did she bring up Native Americans. Every time I bring up this failure, Ms. Stephens deflects to write that I call white people racists. I ask anybody that reads this newspaper that you find any letter in which I wrote this. If you examine my record over almost 30 years, I have continually written not only about the mistreatment of African-Americans, but other minorities as well.
Ms. Stephens writes that she has Black friends. Hate crime among African Americans was up 31% last year (more than any other race) and yet not one letter was written by Ms. Stephens about the mistreatment and death of African-Americans in four years. What discussion does she really have with her black friends?
Vincent White
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.