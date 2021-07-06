Common sense
After lots of research I found that critical race theory blames all our racial woes on white people.
It should be remembered that this country was founded by ordinary people. Most were white Europeans. They came here to escape oppression and for religious liberty. Those folks were not scholars nor politicians, they just wanted a better life. They made mistakes.
History books recount the trials the early settlers went through and there were no blacks in America at that time.
Blacks were brought here in slave ships from Africa. Those dealing in this awful practice did it for money and to fill the need for labor on cotton plantations. Those selling the slaves were blacks also from Africa.
Critical race theory then is an “academic” discourse on how American racism has shaped public policy that pits people of color against white people.
Since the early 1980’s this theory has been a source of discussion in academia. Most people knew nothing about it. Then during the Trump administration, the president organized the 1776 commission to promote teaching of patriotism in schools. A good idea, right?
Well, Biden’s first executive order was to cancel the 1776 commission and end teaching patriotism. This has pitted liberals against conservatives and has created a huge racially caused divide.
Biden is the most racially motivated president ever. Race dictates what he does. Our country is more racially charged than ever. Since the Obama/Biden years racially linked violence has exploded.
Last weekend, in Chicago, 4 people were killed and 63 injured in gun violence in predominantly black neighborhoods. Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws but also has the most violence.
Common sense says we have to stop talking about and making everything racial. If we don’t the resulting divisions will tear this country apart.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Treat the problem
The text below was prompted by the AV Press article, “End to virus hotel housing for homeless raises worries,” published Monday, June 28.2021. This article explains the plight of a homeless person, temporarily housed in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hotel room.
At the beginning and during the pandemic, homeless people living is close unsanitary condition on the street in many US cities, were offered a temporary hotel room. During the pandemic, there was sever restrictions on travel, thus, many motels hotels were nearly vacant.
Many Cities, including Los Angeles, with the temporary financial help of FEMA rented vacant rooms for the homeless, with services, including food distribution, and medical treatment.
This process worked for a while, however, these temporary services opportunities are ending. In cities all over the country, thousands of homeless people will be on the street again.
Within California, a stop gap is for cities/counties to purchase former under utilized hotels/motels. This proved to be a slow and community unwanted process. Thus, many temporarily housed people will be on the street again.
The long term solution is identify homeless causes and eliminate them. However, the number of causes vary widely. Most causes are: substance abuse, mental illness, loss of income source, eviction from living quarters, gentrification, poor life choices, and a host of alterations of the above.
However, each individual has a specific story. When our politicians realize it is better to treat the causes of homeless, rather than only symptoms, we have a chance to begin reducing the homelessness populations.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Defund politicians
There is a cry from the Left to de-fund police departments across the country and let the mob run wild without restraint.
I have a better idea let us de-fund the politicians, make them all part time and required to hold a regular job, like us, and to be called back only when in session or emergency and if they have over half a million in assets they serve as volunteers without pay, also it would be illegal to make money speaking tours, books etc.
A lesson can be learned from history, Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, a roman farmer called to take the field as a general and statesman and when his task was completed returned to his farm. Our founding fathers well schooled in the classics knew of this example and had no idea the government would morph into life long professional politicians who have lost touch with the people. By placing term limits, and cutting the political fat would save the overburdened tax payer a lot of money.
When politicians have too much time on their hands they sit around thinking up ways to complicate, regulate and or marginalize our lives and freedoms. Just look at the laws that have come out of Sacramento, is it any wonder the people want Newsom gone, too bad his family and backers own California so we will not see him go anytime soon. Too bad he dos not have a farm to go back to,but even if he did I don’t see him actually working for a living.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
