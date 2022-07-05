Making adjustments
to survive
T
he controversy about AV Medical Center’s Bond Measure H, which was defeated, June 7th continues.
One writer chastises a reader for her comments on the size of the proposed complex and me for my relationship with the Board. He also laments the fact that the public is not educated about the hospital’s situation.
It doesn’t help matters to cry “wolf” about the hospital’s mandate to retrofit or build. The situation is not as dire as it is portrayed. AV Hospital’s trauma center is not going to disappear.
The hospital has a module building going up before year’s end that will expand the E.R. Department by 40 beds. And, also, the hospital has until 2030 to get its act together.
The hospital is retrofitting some buildings now. They need it, mandate or not. Now is the time to hold public meetings on replacing some of the older buildings and getting public comment on the design.
Not all buildings on the hospital’s campus need repairs or retrofitting. We do not need or can afford to start from scratch with a new hospital.
People are struggling right. We don’t know how our economic situation is going to be from day to day. We cannot afford any more property taxes.
I hope the writer understands this. We have do with we have and improve. It is sort of are like the real world in which we all live. You have to make adjustments to survive. Same for AV Medical Center.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Your point of view
H
ave you ever stopped to think,that you have never seen your face? A photo of your face just seemed to be a little off? That is because the camera, and others, see you from their perspective.
Most bath rooms have a medical cabinet, with a mirror door. Open it slowly and you will see your self, in the main mirror and medical mirror, as others see you.
While you are at it, try brushing or combing your hair. Or note the direction of rotation of a fan. Now stand behind it and the direction of rotation is reversed. So I guess it is like life. It all depends on your point of view.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
For the record
B
iden gave a speech an he gave three reasons for our historic inflation is Putin, Putin, and Putin. Economists disagree, however, and they all say the inflation was high since his election.
Biden’s war on the fossil fuel industry is the reason for our high gas prices. (Just more than two years ago, I purchased gas in Yuma, AZ., for $1.75/ gal.}
His first activity as president was to hamstring the oil industry which in turn raised prices. And his political statements on the subject have been all spin and lies bever since. Also his feeble attempt to lower prices by releasing our oil strategic reserves, did no good and put us a risk if we have to fight a war.
His policies have put many in jeopardy. A neighbor has to commute to Van Nuys and it costs him more to drive it than he makes at his job. Food prices are through the roof because of increases in everything farmers and food processors use, fuel, fertilizer and chemicals.
So, being the reputable citizen that I think i am, I listen to what he has to say. But there is nothing there. In a recent speech, he said, “You can sum up our country in a single word,”(then he forgot the word). He blames many of the country’s problems on Trump or anyone else he can thing of but not himself.
Mr Biden’s history the last 40 years was as a minor politician. Pure and simple he knows nothing else. Talking points, lame attempts a humor, and lies make up everything he says. He can’t justify anything he or his party have done.
Finely, the record will show that in his early political years he stated that he would have voted right along with the Supreme Court on Roe v Wade.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
