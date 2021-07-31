Read it and weep
For many decades Republicans have yelled and cried about increasing budget deficits.
It was those darn Democrats who were the big spenders, threatening our country. Typical of this are the words of Senate Minority Whip, John Thune, when he stated that getting Republicans to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill would come down to “whether it would increase our deficit.”
Well, Republicans have selective amnesia as to the spending Donald Trump and GOP’ers chose to do. The reality is that the national debt has risen by close to $8 trillion during Trump’s presidency. This is the third largest increase of any presidential administration.
Please don’t try to blame the pandemic for the big deficits. Prior to the Covid-19 crisis, Trump signed his massive $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy, and he made it known he cared little about spending increases and deficits. His White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, told Republicans that “nobody cares” about those issues.
And don’t forget, Bill Clinton brought down the massive deficit left him by George H.W. Bush, to the point of gaining budget surpluses for three years. And Barack Obama decreased a $1.4 trillion deficit left him by George W. Bush for seven out of eight years. And who increased the deficits? Reagan, Bush, and Trump. Read it and weep.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Newsom
I’ll bet the demographic of the average AVP subscriber is mostly middle class folks in various degrees from lower to upper.
I’m guessing if you get the paper regularly you have at least a little disposable income. So I think whatever your political leanings are you have to be somewhat outraged how us middle-classer’s are completely ignored with every bill the governor signs.
This last one to give elderly immigrants’ access to medi-cal benefits is the latest example of how the legislature is laser focused on only helping one section of the population.
What completely irks me about the bill is that it applies to individuals over 50. When did 50 all of a sudden become to be described as elderly? The former bill gives 19-25 years olds the same access.
You would think that some of the big CA surplus could go to additional water retention and other things that benefit the entire CA population, not just a segment. I hope there is non-partisan outrage over how Newsome wants to promote a large section of folks in this state to the middle-class who have not earned it and in doing so diluting the equally large population of the people who did.
I guess when we all can’t afford an AV Press subscription, Newsome’s mission will be accomplished.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
It came from outer space
Public: Just a reminder, that strange looking out of place rock could of been a meteorite.
Yes, that rock you picked up and briefly looked at only to toss it to the side. It might of been a traveler from space.
Yes, that strange rock, you came across in the desert or on the farm.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Welcome, captain
I would like to congratulate and welcome Capt. John Lecrivain as the new commander of the Lancaster Police station.
I wish him much success in these perilous times and the men and women who serve under him the best and be safe out there. Also, I would like to thank his predecessor Capt. Todd Web for his 33 years of dedication to Law enforcement, which includes his time here in the AV. Blue Lives Matter!
David Durost
Lancaster
