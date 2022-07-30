Debunking the claim
Recently, Ms. Brewer wrote that Ms. Barbara Ferrer, who is Director, LA County Dept Of Public Health, “…was threatening us with going back to masks if Covid numbers rise over the next 2 weeks.”
Ms. Brewer also wrote that during the Spanish Flu in 2018, people did not “…die from the flu, but from the bacteria from long wearing masks. The bacteria stayed in their mouths and lungs because fresh air wasn’t flowing from their mouths and lungs. Brewer warns: “Masks are a fear mongering tactic that actually kill and make you sick.”
Arguments back then about wearing masks ranged from being “…uncomfortable, ineffective, or bad for business. “When Mask-Wearing Rules In The 1918 Pandemic Faced Resistance,” History.com, May 2020
The 1918 influenza pandemic virus “…infected and killed at least 50 million worldwide… The pandemic lasted for two years. The second wave was caused “…by a mutated virus spread by wartime troop movements.” “Why The Second Wave Of The 1918 Flu Pandemic Was So Deadly,” History.com, Mar 2020
Overall, however, the majority of deaths from the pandemic were caused “…by bacterial pneumonia following influenza infection. The pneumonia was caused when bacteria that normally inhabit the nose and throat invaded the lungs along a pathway created when the virus destroyed the cells that line the bronchial tubes and lungs… “Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths…, https://www.nih.gov/, Aug 2008
It caused an uncontrollable hemorrhaging that filled the lungs, leaving victims to drown in their own body fluids.” Influenza Claims Another Victim” https://sos.oregon.gov/
A study by multiple experts debunked the claim that masks cause bacterial pneumonia. Davidson Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University stated, “There’s no evidence of masks leading to fungal or bacterial infections of the upper airway or the lower airway as in pneumonia.” healthfeedback.org, Oct 2020
Vincent White
Lancaster
Super Bowl
of smog
S
uper conservative Texas governor Greg Abbott, and his cronies really don’t give a hoot about their citizens health during this massive heat wave that has plagued Texas.
One must wonder if they are racist because high levels of air pollution are disproportionately harming Black and Latino children in Texas. According to a Rice University study, 13% of Black children in Houston have an asthma diagnosis compared with 7% of Hispanic children and 4% of white children and Asian children.
Houston has made the top 10 list for most polluted cities in the country for zone. They are now in the Super Bowl of smog.
When heat waves meet air pollution, death risk rise substantially. Smog levels in Texas are surging during this heat wave. This is Texas’s worse summer air quality in a decade. Emissions are reacting with the summer heat to create high levels of smog, hazardous air pollution that damages the lungs.
State officials are pushing back on ozone pollution controls proposed by the EPA, arguing such rules would compromise their electrical grid.
Epidemiologist Vijay Limaye, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council said, “extreme heat is often thought of in this country as an inconvenience rather than a life-threatening danger, but we know that when organ systems in the body are under stress from extreme heat, they’re extremely vulnerable to other assaults from air pollution.”
It is interesting, that crybabies, Texas politicians and Texas regulatory agencies are fighting the federal government, hoping to block stricter regulations on air pollution. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas have all opposed the EPA’s plan. The agencies argue that the requirements could force power plants to switch sources from natural gas or coal to renewable energy.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
What conflict
of interest?
A
t the Lancaster Council Meeting on July 26th, 2022, Councilman Mann said,” I’m not after your vote, I’m after your trust”!
Well, Councilman Mann, please help the 39,789 single family residences understand why you did not recluse yourself from all discussions and voting pertaining to the Waste Management rate increase and adding Waste Management billing to our property tax bill, while your own son is an employee with Waste Management as their ‘Public Sector Solutions Manager’, seems to me this would give the appearance of an conflict of interest and the Council vote held on 7/26/2022 pertaining to resolution 22-21 or whatever tile given should be null and void!
Waste Management’s own web site still shows Josh Mann as an employee.
Robert Wood
Lancaster
