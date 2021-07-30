Just the facts
The definition of a fact is “… something that actually exists; reality; truth.”
I continue to be amazed at letter writers who insist what they write is factual when it is strictly their opinion. Mr. Horner criticized Mr. Brax’s letter: “Mr. Trump did more for the minority communities than all the Democrats in the past 60 years.”
Horner failed to present any facts. Former President Trump said about Black accountants in 1991: “I’ve got black accountants at Trump Castle and at Trump Plaza. Black guys counting my money! I hate it ... Those are the only kind of people I want counting my money. Nobody else ... Besides that, I tell you something else. I think that guy’s lazy. And it’s probably not his fault because laziness is a trait in blacks.”
In the 70s, Trump was accused of not renting to African Americans when they were told that there were no vacancies. Trump whispered to a prosecutor after settling the case, “You don’t want to live with them either.” “All The Times Donald Trump Has Never Been A Racist,” nevadacurrent.com July 2019.
As a Black accountant, I have worked with supervisors who share the same feelings as Trump.
Mr. Nelson Barter blames the coronavirus infections on “... millions of foreigners ...” who are not vaccinated. However, Republican Alabama Governor Ivey said, “It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.” She was referring to Americans. Other Republicans “... have repeatedly charged Democrats with government overreach for enforcing mask mandates and lockdowns at the state level.”
Who is the most likely to not get vaccinated? “… rural and conservative voters, who have been among the most reluctant to get vaccinated.” If Trump cared about his constituents, he would emphasize getting vaccinated. “As COVID Cases Rise, Some Conservatives Make Surprising Course Correction…”, cnn.com, 23 July 2021
Vincent White
Lancaster
Agree to disagree
In talking with many woke folks I’ve come to the conclusion many are atheist, do not believe in the whole truth, freedom of speech, are closed to others opinions, pit gender color and race against one another, many live in the past, play victim for support, label others who don’t fall in step with their liberal ideology White supremacist, hate America, want to cancel and rewrite American history, are marxist leaning progressive Democrats, never lived in a socialist country, are some of the most intolerant people around push support the cancel culture.
When I started the Tolerance Club at Highland H.S in 1992 I pushed freedom of speech expression and tolerance. We held many free open forums on topics that matter which is what America lacks.
I pushed tolerance before it became politically popular. I would always remind students how we treat others especially strangers says a lot about our character and how we were raised. We are all individuals with individual thoughts and ideas. I always focused on what unites us not divides us after all we as humans all have the same wants and needs. What ever happened to agree to disagree.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Operation Warp Speed
In 6 months we’ve been told: The vaccine is ending the pandemic.
You can still get the Covid even if you’re vaccinated. You can pass Covid onto others even if you’re vaccinated. Unvaccinated citizens are killing the vaccinated. If you don’t want to wear a mask, get the vaccine.
Get the vaccine, or you will die. Get the vaccine and you’re still ordered to wear a mask. Which is it Dr. Fuaci? Throw a dart at the board and see what answer comes up. I don’t think you have a clue.
The surge of new Covid cases, I think, is caused by thousands of untested, undocumented illegals invading our county. Border patrol said, at least 50% of illegals have Covid, Hooping cough, and Tuberculosis.
Bus and plane loads of sick illegals being hauled, at our expense, to Red states with low Covid numbers could be fueling this surge. You can’t tell me it’s not planned. The private Jet, democrats flew from Austin Texas to Wash. DC, to escape voting, none wore masks.
Eight of them came down with Covid and all had been vaccinated. Did the vaccine, give them Covid? My friend had her second Covid Vaccine 3 months ago, and now has Covid. A new report shows 42 people are in ICU on oxygen with Covid in the U.K. 41 were vaccinated, and one was not.
So tell me again, why everyone should get this vaccine that’s not approved by the FDA. It was approved for emergency’s only. Are we the lab rats, the test dummy’s, the experiment?
Are we playing Russian Roulette with our lives. We’re pawns on a giant game board, and expendable. Is this vaccine to cure, or de-populate? I’ll depend on my immune system to kick in. Remember, the survival rate is 98.7%.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
