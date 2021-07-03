Critical race theory
Attention Palmdale School District:
This morning I visited the Palmdale School Districts home page to try to find information on whether Critical Race Theory in any form will be taught in Palmdale Schools.
I realize the term Critical Race Theory has become a very unpopular term, so it’s possible it will be taught under different titles, so my question is: Will there be any type of teaching that kids of certain skin color are victims and other kids of certain skin color are oppressors and they are all simply born that way?
I would appreciate a public answer from a representative of Palmdale School District so parents and grandparents will know what to expect when the new school year starts.
Rose OConnor
Palmdale
You get what you pay for
A few weeks ago a bunch of Republicans went to a convention in North Carolina to cheer Donald Trump.
They certainly were not united by conservative ideas, policies, or principles. Rather they came together to applaud the former president’s never ending whining and crying about how the 2020 election was stolen from him. You know, “The Big Lie.”
Former tea party leader, Mark Meckler, who attended the convention, stated, “I’m unaware of a GOP agenda. I would love to see one.” He concluded that “nobody knows what they’re about.”
Rick Scott, a senator from Florida who kisses Trump’s you know what, became upset when someone asked whether Trump should serve as the face of the Republican Party, knowing that Republicans are divided on that issue.
The GOP invented Trump, sold out to him, and are now stuck with him. In politics, you get what you pay for.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Hoodwinked?
My response to Vincent Whites letter dated 6-25-21. I’m sure I will be labeled a racist for this letter.
Are we to assume that all Republicans are White and racist. I am never amazed how Latinos and Blacks are tricked by the marxist leaning liberals into believing that America is and will always be a evil racist nation while having a constitution that has historically proved otherwise.
If I were to change my name from Miguel Rios to Michael Rivers would that automatically make me a White racist Republican. If you were to change your name from Vincent White to Vicente Blanco would that automatically make you a Latino marxist liberal.
I wonder how many of your White friends have real Black friends the kind one invites for dinner BBQs and family get togethers and visa-versa.
Where would the BLM, CRT and their wokeness movement be without that violence threaten 90% White marxist leaning radicals hell bent on dividing America, talk about Blacks being hoodwinked.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
HR18
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are in the minority but are working hard to restore pro-life restrictions and related considerations on federal funds in FY 2022.
The historic restrictions, known as the “Hyde Rule” or “Hyde Amendment,” bar the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, except to save the life of the woman or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.
These basic considerations were named for Illinois Congressman Henry Hyde, who first proposed the restrictions in 1976, just three years after the Supreme Court legalized abortions in their Roe v. Wade decision. The “Hyde Rule” experienced bi-partisan support for decades, including from Joe Biden when he was a senator.
Presently, the Republicans in the House are seeking to pass H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. But, Speaker Pelosi and her band of very liberal legislators are determined to not even allow the pro-life considerations be brought to the floor for a vote. After each request, the Democrat-in-charge reads a speech denying the request.
But Republicans plan to keep the pressure on Democrats, who have locked H.R. 18 in committees since it was introduced on February 5th. More than 182 House representatives have co-sponsored the legislation and plan, to daily ask for a fair and free examination of the merits of this important legislation and a floor vote.
The 2022 Election cycle has already begun. Concerned Americans are watching and praying. May God help us all.
Gary Curtis
Newhall
