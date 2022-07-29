Differing opinions
No Mr. Thatcher, thank God I’ve never completely read every one of your letters to the AV Press about arcane ideas that never worked. But I do apologize for confusing you with our local aethiest.
Have you fully read the 12 guest columns I wrote at the age of 18, from the jungles of Viet Nam, about the war funded by greedy American companies to support a corrupt Viet Nam government. Costing 56,000 soldiers their lives.
At least my columns were current events as they happened, not useless ideas that never worked in the past. But thank Jennifer Garcia for providing us an outlet.
I’m 75, and enjoy differing opinions.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Extremism goes both ways
Did you hear the one about the transphobic Senator? No. Well pour another coffee and listen up.
A couple of weeks ago during a Senate hearing on Dobb V. Jackson, Senator Josh Hawley was called transphobic by Kharia Bridges, a Berkley professor, and officer in the woke brigade, after he raised questions about man’s ability to become pregnant.
But what you didn’t hear about was an article published in the Alabama Baptist. The article documented how Senator Menedez and Warren instructed the federal trade commission to oppose any pro-life point of view. Suddenly. Bam! The abortion story became a big brother story. Let’s check it out. On Sunday, 7/17, Jeff Jacoby, an AV Press commentator, pointed out that the first step to a police state, is a sustained campaign to impose Ideological conformity.
To be clear. Using a government agency, to silence opposition, and calling a senator transphobic, because he isn’t woke, is ideological conformity. Don’t get me wrong. Both parties are capable of extremism. Which is exactly why we need a strong middle class. It’s a tough job; but the middle-class keeps the nuts from burning down the house. Anyway. To make a long story short.
Recently, I morphed into a middle-class Johnny Paycheck.
So, pardon my saying. Take your extremism and shove it.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Left vs. right
In reply to Mr. Brax’s remarks in his opinion letter, printed 7-21-22: Mr Brax, for an educated man, your letter is full of misleading statements.
Texas, like most states, has some problems with “grids,” “rolling blackouts” (Calif has those, more than they should), etc
You should know that abortion is not in the constitution and due to left liberal judge, was a right that did not exist federally —why? Because the feds have no right to get involved in state only laws, etc. The SCOTUS did not overturn, take away anyone’s right — they simply ruled that the federal gov’t get out of killing kids. Anyone who wants an abortion, can still get one. If some states mandate time limits or denials, then its up to the legal residents of that state or exercise their right to vote on this issue. It’s not on the federal ballot and won’t be.
Texas did not go to Mexico or any other country and fill a tractor trailer full of illegals, then abandon them to die. Those who people traffic are responsible. Texas did find the driver and as long as Soros is not the DA, or Judge, he will pay a terrible price for what he did. As he should.
So Cruz took a family vacation — have you taken those, Mr. Brax? While you were gone, did anything of newsworthy happen in your town? County? State? Neighborhood? According to your misguided logic, you are to blame for those things ... on and as I write this, Mr. Biden worked on Wednesday, the 20th after having Friday the 15th through 19th off, and leaving that (20th) afternoon to his “killing” him Delaware home until at least the Tues morning, the 26th of July.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
