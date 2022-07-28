No control
We will pay an additional fee to WM for hauling off our solid waste to Bakersfield and in return, they get free fuel for their trucks. Such a deal! I realize it’s the law, but why can’t we have a vote on the payment method?
Larry Grooms, former VP editor and others did a great job regarding this issue at the city hall demonstration last week. Wish we could have been there.
Speaking of voting. I see the small fee increase for mosquito abatement failed. Headline today says a killer mosquito was found in the Valley this week.
The President and Vice President (Sleepy Joe and Kacklin Kamila) are still saying abortion is a constitutional right. How many folks think Hunter Biden will be indicted?
One week Biden says high prices are Putin’s fault. Next week he says the economy is better today than it was one and one half years ago.
Ten million illegals have crossed our southern border in the last year. Wonder how many had the virus? Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security says “the border is under control”. Wow! Another 2,400 crossed over today. That’s control?
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Wants an apology
Mayor Parris’ letter to the editor was very complimentary to the hospital staff and I’m sure they earned it but he also credits the “vaccine” for keeping him alive.
The same vaccine that allowed him to get it in the first place? Because it doesn’t work.
It could have been so much worse? How? He got sick, got treated and thankfully will be fine like the rest of us that got the flu.
Now that it has become scientifically proven that the vaccinated are the most susceptible to Covid those of you that vilified us unvaccinated and wished death upon us, our children and grandchildren need to be held accountable and at the very least apologize for fueling the hate and anger directed towards us.
You pitted families against each other. Some not able to spend the holidays with loved ones because they were not vaccinated. We now have people being denied transplants and other surgeries because they are not vaccinated. People, including law enforcement losing their jobs for not taking the jab.
Those of you that mocked and ridiculed us did it because you were embarrassed by our courage. The mobs, the mask Nazi and branch Covidians have been embarrassed by betting against the unvaccinated. You should all try to find some humility and apologize to the unvaccinated as you took the bait by hating us.
Dr. Birx admitted in a recent interview “We knew the vaccines were not going to protect against infection” and “I think we overplayed the vaccines” They knew the entire time it doesn’t work and pushed it anyway and continue to push it today.
They are now pushing it onto children as young as 6 months old. People are dying from the shot. They need to be stopped.
We are awaiting your apology.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Will hold his nose, vote for Trump
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon should be George Gasgone.
Ford announced they will lay off 8,000 workers to capitalize their EV production. Another Biden “I did that” moment.
Vincent White once again castigated all conservatives as bad and all support Donald Trump. I am a voting Republican conservative who voted for Trump twice not because I think he is the best thing since ice cream but rather because he was a much better choice than Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020.
I hope the GOP field’s someone other than Trump or Pence but if they don’t, I will hold my nose and vote Trump again. The thought of a Biden/Harris ticket is unfathomable.
Speaker Pelosi lies like a rug if she expects the public to believe they bought $1M of microchip manufacturing stock on speculation. She can say I did not buy stock my husband did but in California half of what you spouse bought is yours.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
