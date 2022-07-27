Devastating embargo
After acknowledging that the World Wildlife Fund recognizes Cuba as the only country to achieve sustainable development, Sam Kilanowski wrote, “That must be because Cuba’s population is declining, decreasing by 32,000 since 2018 and projected to continue to decline; by 41 percent in total by 2100.”
Like many countries, such as Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore, Cuba’s fertility rate is declining, as has been the case since the 1970s. www.statista.com/statistics
And, yes, one of the many complex reasons is that thousands of young people have left Cuba in recent years. The underlying reason for their migration is the unjust and inhumane US embargo which has stagnated the economy and economic opportunity.
Other factors include a severe housing shortage related to the embargo, a reduced economic value of children, and unfettered access to reproductive services, including contraceptives and abortion on demand. That latter circumstance is born of Cuban society’s abiding respect for a woman’s right to choose, something many American women can only dream of.
Still another component closely related to Cuban women’s institutionalized right to choose is that women constitute 66% of Cuba’s workforce and 70% of its professionals.
So, a subset of Cuba’s declining population is that, in Cuba, patriarchy has, thankfully, taken a backseat. As a result, Cuban women are much less dependent upon men.
(Related reading: Friedrich Engels’ “The Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State.”)
Although achieving sustainable development isn’t directly related to Cuba’s declining fertility rate, it is, paradoxically, a social contradiction most often associated with more prosperous societies, as the website above illustrates.
So, compassionate people can well imagine what Cuba could do relative to fertility and all other living standards if not for the devastating embargo imposed by the grotesque monstrosity known as the United States. http://www.slp.org/
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Global warming
The text below is prompted by many recent articles concerned with world’s negative effects caused by Global Warming. Examples are listed below.
Numerous Climate Change non-believers in the Antelope Valley, say that the excessive heat drought conditions, that the world is experiencing, is part of the world’s natural phases, not due to manmade causes, thus, man should not interfere with natures natural processes.
These people want to ignore the continued efforts of more than 160 climatologists collectively working together from more than 60 countries that produces the United Nations ICCP reports, the most recent, April 2022. These reports progressively are becoming increasingly dire. The actual drought and heat world events are agreeing with these reports.
People say, I am not affected, thus why should I be concerned? By the time you are personally negatively affected, it may be too late to implement positive corrections.
People say, our southern boarders must be closed. The primary reason that we have difficulty to control our boarder, is because refugees are fleeing from armed conflicts, negative Global Warning effects, and food insecurity. As warring factions keep warring, and Global Warming intensifies, our immigration issues will exponentially increase.
O.K., what am I requesting, with increasing event evidence around us, manmade Climate Change non-believers become believers, and all citizens demand to President Biden to establish a national state of emergency to combat Global Warming.
References: “Africa drought and famine” https://www.briangwilliams.us
“In just two years, the number of people facing, or at risk of, acute food insecurity increased from 135 million in 53 countries pre-pandemic, to 345 million in 82 countries today.”
“Europe is not built for the heat wave. 5% of Europe have air conditioning.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
