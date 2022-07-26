Time for detailed plans
Lake Powell and Lake Mead are rapidly approaching a dead pool condition. This is a level at which water would no longer pass through Hoover Dam. This is a national crisis.
If the Colorado river stops flowing then all the cities that rely on the Colorado River will be without a source of fresh water. This would be a tragedy for the millions of people that rely on this source of water. This would be especially dire for Las Vegas and Phoenix that get most of their water from the Colorado River.
A potential solution to this dire situation exists. Build an aqueduct from the Missouri River starting at Pierre South Dakota to Poudre Pass Lake where the Colorado River begins. This is a distance of about 384 miles through the states of South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and into Colorado.
For reference the California aqueduct is about 444 miles long. This aqueduct would reduce flooding both along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers that occur frequently and help the southwest avoid a crisis. So its time that the Army Corp of Engineers begin detailed plans for this aqueduct.
Patrick Saatzer
Lancaster
Always something to learn
In a letter this morning from Vincent White he mentioned that it’s been 30 years since his first letter to the editor. It made me think of mine.
I wrote my first letter in the summer of 1975 after just graduating from Antelope Valley High School. Our graduation had been a pretty rowdy one, and involved snakes, fireworks and other mischief. I was a member of the boys group the plungers. We definitely shared some of the responsibility for what happened that day.
When we walked up to receive our diplomas we handed our plungers over to the principal. The students loved the ceremony, the parents and grandparents not so much. A number of the parents wrote letters to the editor complaining about the event. I basically wrote a rebuttal saying that that day was for the students and we had the right to do what we did. I was viewing the world through 18-year-old eyes. Now I see where the parents and grandparents had a point.
Most of the letters today are completely biased and one-sided. You have one side that still thinks the election was stolen in 2020. And a far left letter writer just blamed the state of Texas for the horrible deaths of all those people left in a locked tractor trailer.
Disgusting. I sure miss Bill Warford‘s columns. He was able to view things from both sides of the aisle which I try to do daily. I read all the letters even though I don’t always agree with the writer. There’s always something to learn.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Democrats or Republicans?
Historically, democrats have been the party of millions of workers. Factory workers, union members and many others were represented by the democrat party.
FDR and JFK were both good democrat presidents.
But todays democrat party is unrecognizable when compared to the party of the past. Today, the democrat party is one of elitists and fringe groups. They completely reject any opposing point of view on every subject and have made dialogue, cooperation and compromise nearly impossible. The also love name calling.
They have ignored the history of this country and their party and want to change the rules because it doesn’t currently suit them. Even the president and Vice President, want to change or ignore the decisions of the Supreme Court.
The leaders of the party, Pelosi, Schmuer, and a number of very vocal congress members all seem to be off center in their views and far out with their opinions and truth is hard to come by. Patriotism, honor and the flag don’t seem to matter. They are constantly coming up with reasons not to support our country or way of life.
Also, those that identify themselves as democrat are usually loud and angry. They vilify the republicans and care nothing for courtesy, tradition or history.
The January 6th hearings, are simply being held to denigrate Trump and the republicans. I think, however, that it has turned into a major campaign event for the republicans.
After Biden’s disastrous trip to the middle east and Mrs Biden’s goofs with the Hispanics in Texas, the Biden presidency has turned into a comedy of the absurd. How can Biden expect any support or respect. What does the man stand for? The border chaos and the economy have good loyal democrats and republicans reeling from the daily problems caused by Biden and Harris.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
