In response
Response to Vincent Whites 7-10-22 letter. Its nice to see a non Latino question me on the illegal immigration problem.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
In response
Response to Vincent Whites 7-10-22 letter. Its nice to see a non Latino question me on the illegal immigration problem.
My parents migrated to America looking for a better way of life just like millions of immigrants before them the legal way. Mexican citizens are not the only ones storming our southern border. Open borders is not and will never be the answer. My answer to reason #1 we need to support made in America not made in China our real enemy, put America first.
My answer to reasons #2, 3, 4 and 5 combined, where do i start....lets go back to the 1960s where being rebellious against the establishment was popular and excepted where liberal socialist radicals started the drug culture mixed with the anti war movement where the word of the day was “tune out, tune in” they made drug use cool thinking it would make for a better society, really.
Just look at where that got us. In minority communities drugs, fatherless children and crime go hand in hand for the last 60 plus years.
Like it or not Trump had the border under control in weapons and drug profits going south illegals and drugs moving north which was successful that is until Biden took over. Remember Obamas operation fast and furious, to this day no one has been held accountable...one of many liberal media cover ups for the Democrats.
Controlling the southern border is the answer in solving many of Americas and Mexico’s problems. I don’t have all the answers but I know what works and why. I will never support or join the new Social World Order “team” in causing more of Americas problems.
I can’t wait to hear from you and his team on proven solutions regarding immigration, drugs and crime in our communities.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Solar is a
money grab
California is #1 in producing solar power but our electricity is 29% higher than the rest of the country. We produce so much power that we have to pay Arizona to take the excess.
None of this makes any sense.
Solar is a huge money grab that runs our environment with toxic materials, destroys our soil, plant life and wildlife. Requires a lot of water to run it. Takes moisture out of the air making it dryer and hotter, creating more fire risks.
It’s not even reliable and the kicker...it takes electricity to produce and store solar power.
Then, they make our bill so confusing to read so we don’t understand that the second charge on our bill, is really charging us to run this solar scam!
Enjoy your “green energy” because I’m not.
Crystal Brewer
Lancaster
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.