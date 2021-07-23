An ode to Trump
Trump wanted to be president for life
So he pulled out his really “long knife”
Inciting an attack
Stabbing US in the back
Causing nothing but hatred and strife.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Furious citizen
The Biden administration has allowed millions of foreigners to enter the country through the southern boarder. The foreigners are then transported throughout our country. None of these people are vaccinated. Is it any wonder that Covid 19 infections are out of control?
To make things worse the news media does not consider this a worthy story. I’m a vaccinated legal citizen and furious that the border crisis is ignored by the Biden Administration and News Media.
Nelson Barter
Palmdale
Waste and trash
I am a 26 year resident of the Antelope Valley. During that time, Waste Management has been my source for trash collection. In the early days, Phil Arklin Trash Services and, later, the Benz Company from Rosamond offered options to Waste Management.
There was competition among trash collection suppliers and I could place up to three trash containers at the curb. Service was good and prices were competitive.
This is no longer true. Waste Management is now the sole provider of trash services in the Antelope Valley and their service is no longer competitive.
Thursday, July 6, 2021 is a case in point. I placed three, full trash bins at my curb as I have for the past 26 years. When I returned home from a few errands, I discovered to my amazement that Waste Management had only emptied one of the containers.
A call to Waste Management revealed that heir records show I only pay for one blue trash barrel. I was told I should have received a letter stating that Waste Management will only pick up one trash barrel.
What to do with the rest of the trash? I forgot. This is the Antelope Valley with thousands of acres of empty, desert land. Can anyone recommend a good spot to dump?
William Guild
Littlerock
Thanks for my money
They say timing is everything. Take California governor Newsom plan on signing a $100 billion dollar stimulus recovery bill for those affected by COVID.
Many Democrats will say if one does not like the governor and his policies then why cash the check. Well should I receive a check which I dough I will thank you governor for returning my over taxed monies.
I then plan on spending my portion of the returned tax money wisely by donating much of it by making donations for Republican causes that puts America first. I call that returned tax money being well spent or better yet an investment in California and our nations future.
Meanwhile why hasn’t the many nations of the world affected by the COVID virus expressing outrage and demanding an investigation. Could it be they are looking and hopping for Biden’s leadership role into this deadly epidemic by holding Chinas CCP accountable, if so from the looks of it they are headed for a big disappointment.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Keep up the good work
Congressman Mike Garcia and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, I congratulate you on your $1.2 billion haul of illegal marijuana.
I get emails from our esteemed congressman and I loved the picture of you two guys shaking hands next to two dump trucks full of weed.
Think of the brownies you could have made with that haul?
I just think you could be way more inventive with your choice of disposal.
I think we should create a new Antelope Valley Burning Man festival.
The sheriff’s department could build an effigy of G. Gordon Liddy that is constructed of popsicle sticks and balsa wood, and filled with the illegal weed.
Stalks of prime cartel grown flower and leaves standing at least six stories tall, torched after sundown in the open desert.
Sell tickets for the event and one lucky ticket holder will be allowed to run up to the giant figurine with an Olympic style torch and light the fire.
Wearing masks will be optional.
All proceeds go to funding “police infrastructure” necessary to keep our water and resources out of the hands of criminals.
Maybe add it to the roster of events at the A.V. Fair.
Bands like Widespread Panic and Phish could be featured at the event.
I’d buy a ticket.
Keep up the good work you guys.
It is good to see some law enforcement still happening in our desert.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
