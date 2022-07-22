Happy anniversary
In May 1992, I wrote my first letter to the AV Press. Back then, letters had to be mailed in. Sometimes, my letters would not get published because former editor Norman Shoaf preferred letters written by conservatives.
I would like to thank the many readers over the years who have given me compliments about my letters. It is very humbling to me. It does not seem like it has been 30 years. Racist remarks about Hispanics and African Americans were written by readers back then.
After I wrote my first letter, here is what was written in response by white conservatives about African Americans: “Racism exists because Black people keep bringing it up”; “Blacks have the advantage over us because of affirmative action.”; “There are black people I know who are lazy.” I will share other experiences later to reflect upon my many years of writing.
Years later, the demographics changed in the Antelope Valley. The white population began declining, Later, two of the prior editors were asking me for help in having more Democrats write.
The editors were turned off by the racist remarks by conservative writers. However, current editor Jennifer Garcia was the only editor to address the problem. Sometimes I wonder how many letters Ms. Garcia would print that contains racist content.
I go out of the way to write the best letter. The invention of the Internet has been a very big asset to me. What has been a turnoff for me over the years? The number of writers who believe their opinions are to be construed as fact.
The white conservatives who arrogantly are unable to admit mistakes by Republicans over the years.
They claim patriotism to this country while refusing to work together to achieve common goals.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Cult-like thinking
I love the GOP ever since they became an extremist, conspiracy-based, anti-women’s rights personality cult. I don’t know who writes their material for them, but I bet it’s Pope Francis. He’s not doing it for the money, though. He’s just a mischief maker.
Richard Mourdock, a GOP Senate candidate justified opposing abortion in cases of rape saying that if a woman becomes pregnant under those circumstances, “It’s something God intended.”
Missouri lawmaker Barry Hovis offered his opinion that most sexual assaults are “consensual rapes”.
Rep. Todd Akin from Missouri said rape-induced pregnancies were “really rare” because ‘if it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
Did you ever get the feeling that you’ve been sucked into an alternative universe where there are no consequences for outlandish behavior and reality plays no part in political rhetoric?
But Republican Robert Regan, a candidate running for the state House in Michigan, takes the Most Egregious and Offensive Award for saying, “Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, ‘If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.’ ”
That prompted his daughter, Stephanie Regan, to tweet, “If you’re in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. Tell everyone.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of innocent children worldwide have been molested, raped, and impregnated by Catholic priests and clerics. Yet the main concern coming from Rome is always to close ranks and shield the perpetrators. Zero compassion or concern is shown for the traumatized children.
Maybe that is because “It’s something God intended.”
Maybe the bishops and church hierarchy living in opulence in Rome believe that “If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.”
Pick a cult, any cult.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.