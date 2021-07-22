Immigration
Thousands of illegal immigrants from around the world come into the United States but no illegal immigrants are going to socialist countries.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Magical thinking
Some things are quite often not as simple as they appear to be.
I’d like to offer some food for thought from MIT meteoroloist Richard Lindzen on climate phenomena.
“Two immense complex and turbulent fluids — the oceans and the air in the atmosphere — are in constant reaction with each other and the land, causing what we experience as storms and temperature changes. Variations in the sun’s radiation and the rotation of the planet (spinning at approx. 1,000 mph) play parts as well. And yet, climate moderlers claim that only one tiny component of this enormous, churning mass, Co2, controls the planet’s climate. This borders on magical thinking.”
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Deputies needed
I’m a retired teacher and I thought I’d catch a school board meeting to see what the politics were like in this valley. I watched the High School board meeting.
I’m surprised at the opposition of having a deputy at the schools. Boy, if you can afford it, that’s an important safety measure. I was surprised at the behavior of the opposition.
Look at it this way. If I was still teaching, had a guest speaker and I had a classroom of students with atitudes like the cancel the contract committee opposing the deputy contract, I would ask a few of them to leave the classroom.
If they kept heckling and belittling the speaker, like they did at the board meeting, I’d call security to come to the classroom. If one of the students jumped up and said, “I’d like to see you try to remove me from this classroom (like one lady did at the board meeting today), I’d call the deputy.
The cancel the contract committee did not show love and kindness like they said our students need. Rather they made the better argument for why the schools need deputies.
Samuel Bates
Palmdale
Applauding Cheney
Years ago, I watched “Cheaters,” a television show that determines whether a person is being unfaithful.
I remember a woman married 50 years to her husband and she accused him of cheating. He was a handyman who went to single women’s homes. However, cameras showed where he never went into any of the homes.
“Cheaters” followed the husband for an extra week, and he still was not cheating. It did not matter. The woman looked at the host, and said, “I still think he is cheating.” I told my wife that their marriage would not work because she chose to believe a lie instead of the truth.
In 1956, then-Senator John F. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for his book “Profiles In Courage” that “profiles senators who defied the opinions of their party and constituents to do what they felt what was right and suffered severe criticism and losses in popularity because of their actions.” An award is given out every year as well.
According to Wikipedia, Liz Cheney “... is an American attorney and politician who has served as the United States representative for Wyoming since 2017.” Pro Trump members wanted her removed “... because of her stance on the Capitol riot, her impeachment vote, and opposition to Trump’s false stolen election narrative.” She was removed from party leadership.
As a Democrat, I applaud Ms. Cheney, a Republican, for her stance. I am not surprised that the number of Republicans that write to this newspaper are silent about what happened to Ms. Cheney. I agree with Ms. Cheney who was concerned about the long-term implications of the Republican Party for supporting Trump.
The Republicans who believe former President Trump’s lies are no different from the wife that falsely accused her husband of cheating. Ms. Cheney should be nominated for this award.
Vincent White
Lancaster
