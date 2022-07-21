Nothing to see here
The LA County Supervisors detest the current sheriff, an elected official, and are proposing a ballot measure to change the position as sheriff as an elected official to an appointed official.
The supervisors (4 of the 5) want to control the activities of the LASD by having hiring and firing decisions made by the ultra-liberal LA County Supervisors rather than the voters.
Even if you don’t like the current sheriff and want him gone do it by election rather than supervisors. Do not base your proposition ballot decision on the current sheriff but think about future sheriffs. Do not surrender your sheriff selection vote to politicians. If you don’t like the current sheriff vote for an opponent.
The city of Lancaster is addressing how we will pay for the state mandated composting food scraps to keep food out of the landfill. The city has no choice but to implement the mandate, but they do have options on how to collect the increased fee associated with the mandate.
City Council is proposing adding Waste Management collection fees to your annual tax bill. As a senior I currently pay $26.11 per month but that will increase to $37.50 or an increase of $136.68 per year under the council proposal.
Waste Management gives seniors a monthly discount, probably because we generate less trash than families. The proposed payment system is a bad deal for seniors who are on fixed incomes.
The House of Representatives, led by Speaker Pelosi, are trying to pass a $52B bill to aid semiconductor chip manufacturing in the US. Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul recently bought $1M worth of semiconductor stock before the bill is up for a vote. May not be corruption of insider trading but appearance leans in that direction. Move along folks nothing to see here.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Would Mexico take back Texas?
Texas is frequently in the news. The power grid failure that killed an estimated 700 people, mass shootings of school children in El Paso and Uvalde, are just a few.
Their whole Draconian anti-abortion legislation and the death of migrant children locked in a sweltering truck without food or water are just the most recent news stories.
Here are a number of things you probably should remember when you think of Texas.
1. If you want to die, go to Texas.
2. You don’t need to be a moron to become a Texas senator, but it helps. Just take a look at Ted “Cancun” Cruz.
3. Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell chose Texas Senator, John Cornyn, to be the leading GOP negotiator with the Democrats to come up with a gun regulations bill, which most Americans support, and to, thereby, prevent Republican senators from being defeated in the midterms. Cornyn made such a mess of the whole thing that the senate almost refused to support the bill. Way to go John.
4. Once the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, large numbers of women in Texas had to come to California to get an abortion and retain their right to control their own bodies. Why would any of these women ever return to Texas?
5. In the 1820’s and 30’s, thousands of Americans from the South, most of whom owned slaves, moved to Texas, which was part of Mexico. In 1836 the Texans won a war for independence from Mexico. A decade later it was admitted to the Union. I wonder if Mexico would take it back.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
No common sense
It was reported in Mondays Valley Press that the City of Lancaster will allow another Pot farm, just what we need. More homes and hotels built, more people but no more water, what the hell is the Lancaster City government thinking.
Oh! I forgot they don’t think, they have no common sense, they are not looking past the money they can make for themselves and cronies.
At some point in time rational people will have to think about limiting building permits, requiring Grey Water recovery systems, no more swimming pools etc. until the snow pack and other water sources recover.
We need a city council, mayor and city government with an IQ somewhere over room temperature and I am trying to be polite. Old advice “Think Ahead” works.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.