Bike lanes aren’t the answer
Well the powers that be in the City of Lancaster are at it again. They want to reduce speed limits and traffic lanes for non-existence bicycle riders.
I may see one a week, and they are usually on the sidewalk, on our city streets and that one justified all the miles of bicycle lanes in this town.
I have sat through the traffic light at 20th St. West and Lancaster Blvd 2 or three times before I got through. That Traffic Circle at 15th & Lancaster Blvd is a joke. Drivers don’t know how to merge and come to a complete stop which backs traffic almost to 20th St, West.
A problem the Traffic Circle was supposed to alleviate. Lancaster Blvd. between 25th West and 10th West is usually a parking lot with cars backed up waiting their turn to pass through the traffic circle and traffic lights.
The City keeps harping about global warming from all the vehicles on the street but their road diets are making traffic worse. Cars idling waiting to get through these intersections with the all important bike lanes that are never used.
West Lancaster Blvd. & West Ave J-8 are the worst by far. Nobody is going to ride a bike in 100 degree plus weather. This town is not bike friendly.
I don’t see anyone at City Hall riding a bike to work. Do you? All the money spent on these bike lanes that are never used have slowed traffic down and created a huge traffic mess at many intersections in town.
The money could have been better spent elsewhere. Bike lanes are not the answer to traffic, they are the cause.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Point of no return
The text below, is prompted by the AV Press article, “State may tap fossil fuel plants,” published Friday, July 1, 2022. To avoid summer peak electrical power outages, the state may access power generated by some existing fossil fuel electrical generation power plants.
Setbacks are slowing the world’s progress to reduce Global Warming. The recent ruling by the US Supreme Court in relation to the authority of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for establishing pollution levels for Electrical Generation plants is a major blow to Global Warming reduction. Ref.: www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics
If allowed to stand, this ruling allows any industry to request the Supreme Court to rule in favor of their complaint that a US regulatory agency is imposing constrains on their polluting processes.
With these constrains on the reduction of pollution reduction authority, the USA will not be able to keep pace with the rest of the world’s progress in reducing pollution.
The USA’s commitments made at various UN meetings for pollution reduction goals will not be met. As the Sec. General UN said, the USA will be complying with his statement, “humans are digging our own graves.”
We should not allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.” These two statements says it all.
Not to be overshadowed, is the continuing Russian/Ukraine war. All the above, are assuring the World to accelerate the pollution level, thus, accelerating to the warming level of the point of no return. Thus, condemning our Great Grandchildren to attempting to survive on a dying planet.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
News casts indicate yes
Webster”s New World Dictionary; Civilize--vt--1. to bring or come out of a primitive or savage condition and into a state of civilization.-- 2 to improve in habits or manners; refine.
Has our society civility reached it’s peak and is now on the down side of the civilized Bell curve?
The daily news casts would indicate a yes.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
