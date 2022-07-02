Room for improvement
Two of our three most recent presidents told Americans and the world how bad this nation is, emphasized a shameful history, encouraged racial divide, all kinds of divide.
Many Americans believe it. Multitudes flooding the southern border believe otherwise. So do I.
Like all nations, America can always be improved. That doesn’t require its destruction, rebuilding from the ground up. Overall it’s a wonderful place to live, worth defending, hopefully peacefully.
Take pride. Vote wisely.
Alice Berryman Cornell
Lancaster
Pay for what’s used
With Palmdale getting an increase in WM fees Lancaster cannot be far behind. Rather than raising their rates I think Waste Management should charge by the number of pick-ups requested by the consumer.
I live alone and am paying for weekly pick-ups. I have very little trash. I only move my barrels out to the curb once or twice a month but I get charged for four pick-ups but WM does not pick up my barrels four times a month.
The customer should be able to select the number of pick-ups they need and pay accordingly. My gardener cuts my grass weekly as that is what I want and pay for. If I wanted the gardener to cut my grass once a month my gardener would charge accordingly so why can’t WM do the same thing?
This is no different than going to the barber shop for a haircut once a month and the barber charging your for 4 haircuts.
Now we will have to sort out food waste and put in a separate container. I have very little food waste as I cook what I will eat or go to a restaurant. Think about it.
Terry L. Snedigar
Lancaster
The wave of the future
One of the frequent ultra-far right-wing conservatives, wrote into the AV Press, regarding electric police patrol cars in the state of Kentucky.
According to their letter, the information they provided came from a friend who supposedly “spoke with a policeman Their letter was regarding the performance of electric patrol cars used by a police department in Kentucky.
After doing some real research and not just hearsay, I discovered the following, the city of Berea, Kentucky was the first city in Kentucky to use electric police patrol cars.
When asked by a reporter the question; “is this the future of police departments?” Berea Police Chief Eric Scott said, “he believes it is.”
In addition, he said “The big challenge came with the community. There was a perception that the vehicles were luxury cars. A lot of people didn’t understand that the Tesla Model 3 price was comparable to the cost of the vehicles they were purchasing before. And, unfortunately, it was made political, so a lot of the conservative Republican base was skeptical at first.”
Just like Berea other small cities are starting to use electric police interceptors. Smaller departments are turning to the vehicles as a budget-cutting tool. Electric vehicles are performing well and saving police departments money on fuel and maintenance.
One of biggest maintenance item that resulted in saving money was not having to replace brake pads as often, than on non-electric vehicles. Electric vehicles have made some big leaps in the past few years when it comes to performance and affordability, and now more law enforcement agencies are turning to them as a viable option for patrol cars.
The bottom-line, police departments, from coast-to-coast, have been adding electric vehicles to their patrol fleets. Ultra-far right-wing conservatives need to understand electric vehicles are the wave of the future.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
It’s a crime
As I print this, to send in to you for consideration to print in the Valley Press, the SCOTUS has not made light of any Roe v Wade decision ...
Yet, despite laws against doing so, folks are still disrupting the neighborhoods of Trump appointed judges ...
What say you? Let’s say that Trump supporters were to do the same to the other judges? What do you think would be the reaction of Biden? DOJ? You are correct, they would be arrested, as they should, and face federal charges.
Found guilty, as they should, be fined and do real time in a federal prison, as they should ... whey, then, do you support the lefts actions in front of any judges’ home? Not one of you has denounced these unlawful, yes they are, actions by left protesters — not one liberal to this newspaper.
Why? Are there really two standards? Prove that it is not true ... you demand equal justice, except when its for your party — then your silence demands that everyone look the other way, while you repeat the “spin” of your party’s leaders — i.e. “summer of love,” “peaceful protests,” “reparations” for theft and looting, etc. — all while staying out of the way, for fear you would be a victim of hate — despite your loyalty to your party — Silence may be golden, but when injustices are put on one class of people, its no longer golden — its hate, its apathy, it’s a crime ...
Skip Thacker
Mojave
