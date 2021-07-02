Census numbers
Mr. Sam Kilanowski’s 6-13-21 Census letter pointed out an unusual discrepancy in the number of votes in the November 2020 election and the lesser census count, and asked where did the extra votes come from. It will never be known, because no one is trying to find the reason.
However, Mr. Stephen Moore’s article: “Why did Biden Census Bureau add 2.5 million more residents tou count” in the 5-10-21 paper, explained where the extra count was applied.
He stated: “The December revisions in population estimates under the Biden Census Bureau added some 2.5 million blue-state residents and subtracted more than 500,000 red-state residents.”
He further stated: “A shift of 3 million in population is equivalent of four seats moving from Republican to Democrat.”
This should cause no one to think this is just another way of swaying elections for your favor.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Blame COVID
Mr. Gardner wrote how Democrats “…have allowed our economy to spiral out of control.” Mr. Gardner uses the following facts: “Inflation is out of control.” The price of “…gas, food, building materials, pet food, travel, clothes, etc.…” has gone up… Our country has a debt of over $30 trillion.”
Usually, Mr. Gardner’s letters are devoid of what Republicans do wrong. As an accountant, I have written extensively about Trump’s mishandling of the economy ranging from a deficit in all four years, to a tax law that benefitted the rich. Nowhere in four years did I see Gardner’s concern about “…the struggles of the average family.”
Nowhere in Mr. Gardner’s letter does he talk about the reason for the inflation: the coronavirus. Gardner fails to research what happened to the economy after the 1918 flu pandemic.
In the short term, the economy of 1918 “…experienced a greater increase in manufacturing growth over the period 1914 to 1919. However, in the long-term, the economy had “…reduced educational attainment, higher rates of physical disability and lower income… Wages of men were 5 – 9 percent lower because of infection.” “Is the 1918 Influenza Pandemic Over? Journal of Political Economy”, Vol. 114, No. 4 (August 2006)
Regarding inflation back in 1918, the United States’ “…average impact of the pandemic on a country’s inflation rate amounted to 10.1 times the flu death rate…with a 0.5% death rate, [0.5% today would be 1.6 million U.S. citizens] ; the flu might have increased inflation rate by about 5 percentage points.” “The 1918 Flu Pandemic Hit GDP Hard” Economists, thinkadvisor, April 2020.
It is clearly erroneous to blame President Biden when it is clear that the coronavirus is the cause. This undertaking has to involve”…cooperation and planning by all levels of government and the private sector.”
Vincent White
Lancaster
True or false?
You decide if mostly true or mostly false: The underlying energy strategy in California is to make energy cost so much that bleeding edge technologies can be mandated and financing to pay for them will be covered by the consumer. And if the consumer can’t afford it, special government programs will subsidize lower income households.
If true then middle class Californians get doubly screwed —once as ratepayers for needlessly expensive energy, and again as taxpayers who have to pay to subsidize the less fortunate.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Worst ever
William Jacobs was correct when he wrote that pot is a powerful gateway drug. (Resorting to vice, AVP, 03/21/2019 [sic])
Medical marijuana is a welcome and sought after gateway to relief for persons who suffer from chronic pain, nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy, spasticity from Multiple Sclerosis, interocular pressure from glaucoma, as well as anxiety and depression. In addition to those proven benefits, it also stimulates appetite and improves weight gain in people with cancer and AIDS.
Mr. Jacobs went on to proclaim that “There is nothing recreational about Pot ….” There are millions of people, including me, who strenuously disagree. His statement reminded me of the 1936 propaganda film “Reefer Madness.” The Los Angeles Times said it was the first film that a generation embraced as “the worst.” Leonard Maltin has called it “the granddaddy of all ‘worst’ movies.” Las Vegas CityLife named it the “worst ever” runner-up to “Plan 9 from Outer Space” and AMC described it as “one of the worst movies ever made.” I concur.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.