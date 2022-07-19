Can’t make her
LA County, Barbara Ferrer is threatening us with going back to masks if covid numbers rise over the next 2 weeks.
Funny because 72%-80% of LA County residents are vaccinated! But they blame the unvaccinated? Its mathematically impossible that it’s the unvaccinated’s fault unless every single unvaccinated person is seriously ill, which they are not.
On the CDC’s VAERS website. (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) on June 17th,2022 stated that “the covid vaccine has more than doubled the number of deaths than ALL vaccines combined since 1990”.
There is a graph on that same CDC VAERS website that shows, as if 6-20-22, the covid vaccine has killed 29,031 people, that’s just Americas numbers.
During the 1918 Spanish flu, 20-50 million people were killed from a secondary bacteria pneumonia. You know what secondary means? It means, they didn’t die from the flu but from the bacteria from long wearing masks. The bacteria stayed in their mouths and lungs because fresh air wasn’t flowing from their mouths and lungs.
Masks are a fear mongering tactic that actually kill and make you sick.
Look up what I say, the information is there. I will not comply with vaccine and masks mandates. Save your life, get informed.
Crystal Brewer
Lancaster
Thoughts on protests
While perpetuating the false equivalency between BLM protests and the Capitol Hill riot, Mike DeBry wrote, “[U]sing the word BLM and peaceful in the same sentence is disingenuous.”
BLM protests organically respond to real historical abuses of black people, while the premeditated Capitol Hill riot was animated by conspiratorial “thinking” and imagined threats.
BLM demonstrations reply to, among many other things, the extrajudicial executions of black people by typically racist cops toward maintaining the class-divided capitalist system. And the Capitol Hill riot was an effort to nullify the electoral defeat of a fascistic POTUS, who predictably lost because of his open hatred of tens of millions of Americans and because he greatly exacerbated the pandemic.
Have all BLM protests been perfectly peaceful? No. But, given the extreme state violence they respond to, it’s inevitable and understandable that cars will be burned, businesses will be looted, and violent clashes will occur.
Yet right-wingers expect BLM protests to be wholly peaceful because they know such demonstrations to be mostly ineffective and couldn’t care less about the horrible plight of black people.
Moreover, since a movement’s tactics are dictated by its antagonist, and given that the antagonist (read: the capitalist state) won’t allow for a peaceful stratagem, violence is inescapable.
In summary, there’s no comparison between the protestations of black people who cops are murdering for no reason and white people whose sense of entitlement caused them to behave like violent criminals. Their repulsive president lost legitimately; they know it but don’t care.
The sociopolitical privileges that insulate white supremacists make them think that they’re not only better than people of color but also that non-whites are subordinate.
And that is the context in which racists will support anything, including the subversion of democratic processes, to maintain their relative privilege.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Sound familiar?
If you intentionally leave the southern border wide open, you want illegals, more drugs and human trafficking. to come in.
If you intentionally cut police budgets, you want more crime on the streets. If you intentionally cut back the supply of oil and gas you wanted prices to go up. If you intentionally print trillions of dollars without more goods you want inflation to hit hard.
The rate of inflation when Trump left office was 1.4% now it’s 9.1%. If you knew a huge baby formula shortage of 40% is coming in February, because of the FDA’s action and you purposefully do nothing to prevent it, month after month you intended this crisis.
Biden predicted a food shortage and higher food prices, months ago. Now suspiciously over 90 food processing and distribution centers, burn to the ground, thousands of cattle mysteriously die, millions of chickens and turkeys destroyed because of ‘bird flu’. Who is sabotaging our food supply? Do you finally recognize the evil people behind Biden? They want crisis, chaos, riots, conflicts, in your town.
Their stated purpose years ago with Obama was to take the US down a few notches on the world stage. (Remember Obama’s apology tour overseas?)
You can feel the quality of your life going down with the country. These are not foolish or misguided people. They are headed somewhere you don’t want to go. It’s called a future of “Planned Chaos”
Judy Watson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.