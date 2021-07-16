Wouldn’t it?
Mr. Gardner wrote about his opposition to critical race theory writing CRT “…blames all our racial woes on white people…”
Gardner writes that some white Europeans founded this country and mistakes were made. However, Mr. Gardner never said what the mistakes were.
Gardner is in favor of Trump’s 1776 Commission “…to promote teaching of patriotism in schools.” Gardner states his concern that the U.S. is “… more racially charged than ever…” and blames the Obama/Biden years.
Conservatives believe that racism is “…personal — the product of one individual discriminating against another. However, the rest of society believes that racism is “…systemic – a force that continues to harm people of color.” “Poll: The Real Reason Republicans Are So Riled Up About ‘Critical Race Theory’ ”, yahoonews.com, 1 July 2021
The 1776 Commission consisted of 40 pages and was compiled “…by an 18-person commission of mostly male conservatives.” None of them were historians. The historians that read the report condemned it, noting the report “…was missing citations, bibliographies and scholarly references…
Others chided serious lapses in critical thinking or inaccurate comparisons of historical periods and terms.” “Historians Rail Against Trump Administration’s 1776 Report”, the guardian.com, 22 Jan 21
Gardner leaves out what the 1776 report says about mob and tyrannical rule in that they “…violate the rule of law because both rule by the base passions rather than the better angels of nature.” “Trump’s 1776 Commission Tried To Rewrite History…” nbcnews.com, Jan 2021. Going by this, the 6 Jan 2021 insurrection would be wrong, wouldn’t it?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Judging a book by its cover
Not long ago, a fellow AVP, opinion page writer wrote: Religion would turn 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue into Theology way.
I share those concerns. Only mine involve left wing Theology. Take Critical Race theory for example. C.R.T. teaches that whites are forever the oppressor and that blacks are forever the victim, is nothing more than dressed up segregation.
Despite all the Mary Poppins banter, coming from the teachers union: C.R.T., deserves to be met with parental resistance. Former Secretary of Education, William Bennet, became an ally, of resistance, when he said: “A fight against C.R.T., in schools is worth it.”
Assuming you’re in the right age demographic, you probably remember Martin Luther King JR. say Someday our children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
Thank god for Gingko Biloba. Sorry, I’ll try to keep references to God, at a minimum. Tell you what. if you’re an atheist, dial: Holy Water-9-1-1 for help. Otherwise. Lets move on. As I was about to say; for over 50 years America has been living according to Doctor King’s belief.
Now, left wing theologist, cloaked in C.R.T. seem to, say: Forget M.L.K., Were going to judge a book by it’s cover. Judge a book by it’s cover? News flash. Judging a book by it’s cover, is segregation.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Thanks, Lancaster
We at AM Cafe would like to express our gratitude for all the support and help we received during the pandemic from the City of Lancaster.
The various departments worked together and were instrumental in helping us to remain in business through an exceedingly difficult time. The economic department worked to ensure many businesses had access to Personal Protection Equipment, which was required and desperately needed to remain open.
They even went the extra mile by proving portable heaters to protect our guests from the cold, giving guests a place to go out and eat, not just picking up meals to go. The city’s developmental department assisted in this by allowing us to add the additional outdoor dining area, and foregoing permit costs.
The “Take Out & Chill” program brought in many new faces, helping businesses like ours, and the community as a whole. Finally, their grant program added funds, to help with other expenses the pandemic created.
Although we were not technically classified as essential workers, many people benefited from us remaining open. We just wanted the community to know how much the City of Lancaster did and sincerely thank them for looking out for our small business.
Michael Axley and the AM Cafe family
Lancaster
