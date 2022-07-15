Definitely not safe or sane
We’re not sure what alternative universe Kery German, The Palmdale
Public Safety Supervisor, lives in, but it’s not East Palmdale.
We live near R-8 and 16th St. East, and it was almost a war zone. It
was as bad - if not worse than last year.
The explosions were so strong they shook our windows over and over. It was relentless. We spent the whole so called Holiday weekend trying to keep our dogs calm. Tranquilizers and Thunder Vests didn’t work at all. For those of us that have pets, and care about them, the 4th is no longer a day to celebrate - but a day to dread.
More importantly, what about our Vets with PTSD?
Does anyone care? It seems not. If the Sheriffs would have bothered to come by here - and none were to be seen - they could have issued 45 citations per hour.
Calls reporting illegal fire works are down because folks are simply tired of wasting their time.
We highly recommend that next year, the Public Safety Supervisor gets out and drive around East Palmdale and hear how muted the 4th is. We pay a lot of taxes and we expect Palmdale to be Safe and Sane.
Al Miller
Palmdale
Energy
2019 CDC reported 14,414 firearm deaths in the US. In 2019 NHTSA reported 36,096 traffic related deaths. So when are they going to ban Hondas, Toyota, Dodges, Jeeps and Chevrolets?
June 22, Sacramento California a Tesla model S that had been wrecked sitting in a junk yard for 3 weeks spontaneously caught on fire. The fire dept tried for 24 hours to extinguish the fire, it kept reigniting, they finally dug a hole, pushed it in and filled it with 4500 gallons of water to get the fire out.
There is over 100 organic chemicals generated from lithium-ion batteries some fatally toxic including hydrogen cyanide. It will burn at over 3000 degrees making it extremely hard to extinguish.
I see the Obiden DOJ is suing Arizona for requiring proof of citizenship to vote in national elections. I thought you had to be a US citizen to vote. Can’t understand why our liberal socialist progressive friends are not living in the utopia of Cuba or Venezuela. They say that our country is so messed up why stay here? The European union has deemed that nuclear power and natural gas are now renewable energy that should make liberal progressive left-wing nuts hair ignite.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Letters, Dr. Seuss and Nickel
A couple of “things” in Today’s AVP (07-10-22).
An Interesting juxtaposition of “Ed’s” letters for a start. And many opinions outlined and personalities mentioned and quoted in that – wow! — massive section.
With God and Mr. White, while neck-and-neck, still comfortably in the lead. And with a vigorous nod to Doctor Seuss, here is “thing two.”
My father always said that anyone who shares our surname, spelled exactly the same — like the Teutonic demon, like the 28th element on the periodic table, symbol Ni, one of the three ferromagnetics — and since there are relatively few of us — any Nickel — Like the J. A. Nickel, mentioned in the AVP obits today is probably related somehow – just as my father often said.
So I wonder. . .??
He even looked a bit like my scholarly father.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
