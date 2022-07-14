You decide
The Border Patrol agents horse investigation that Secretary Mayorkas said would take days has after months finally concluded with a finding that the agents did not do what President Biden said they did.
Should be the end of it but anyone who has military experience knows if command (Biden) wants your head on a stick you are not going to get off even if exonerated of the charge.
The agents are being charged with nit noy violations of policy and suspended without pay. Biden is wrong but saves face for being wrong in his hot head assessment.
What more can the troops ask for in a Commander in Chief? Using the Biden Administration logic Biden, Harris and Mayorkas should be charged with manslaughter for the 52 migrant deaths in semi-truck trailer in Texas.
Earlier presidents have strived to raise other developed and undeveloped nations up to US standards of living, but President Biden strives to lower US standard of living down their level.
President Biden makes a big deal of withdrawing oil from the Strategic Reserve to lower the price of gasoline at the pump.
US refineries are currently running at near capacity so more oil is not going to reduce pump prices.
Biden keeps withdrawing oil and this week we learned much of the oil is being sold to China. Any connection to the business dealings of the Biden family? You decide.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Take down all borders
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, American politicians have expressed moral outrage over the incessant bombing of civilian targets.
In the media, editorials doubting Putin’s sanity run alongside expressions of horror over such barbarism.
But Americans are in no position to take the moral high ground when it comes to targeting civilians during wartime. When we sent bluecoats to exterminate Native American Indians, we made no distinction between braves, squaws, and little children.
We rubbed out as many of them as we could even if they were camped peacefully, (Sand Creek), or attempting to flee to Canada in the snow, (Wounded Knee).
We remain the only nation on earth ever to drop atomic bombs on cities filled with civilians, thereby vaporizing 135,000 civilians in Hiroshima and 80,000 in Nagasaki.
You can claim that Truman’s decision to drop these bombs was justified by military necessity, but there were peaceful alternatives that were suggested but never considered such as an international demonstration of the awesome power of the new weapon to prove the futility of continuing the war.
But that was never attempted.
During the Vietnam war, American soldiers in helicopter gunships routinely shot dead South Vietnamese farmers working in their fields. We sent bombers into North Vietnam to carpet bomb civilian areas of Hanoi.
U.S. Major Peter Booris was quoted as saying, “It became necessary to destroy the town to save it.” He was talking about the decision by allied commanders to bomb and shell the town of BenTre regardless of civilian casualties.
Our military is just as ruthless as any. Nationalism and developing more deadly weapons is not the answer. All the borders must come down. Countries must learn to work together. The path we are currently taking will only lead to our own destruction.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Declining
Our local Marxist has told us that Marxism in Cuba is celebrated by …”the World Wildlife Fund. Cuba is the only nation to achieve sustainable development, which means improving the standard of living of the population while living within Earth’s carrying capability.”
That must be because Cuba’s population is in decline, decreasing by 32,000 since 2018 and projected to continue to decline, 41 percent in total by year 2100. Odd circumstance for a democratic participatory paradise. See: https://www.macrotrends.net
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
God talk
To Vincent White. What a touching story about a not quite perfect father’s gifts to you. A suggestion. Gather some family members together. Some who might remember him, and open it in front of them. Who knows, you might have saved a wrapped limb of coal, or?
His soul has been waiting. And according to a high source, he has finally made it.
My second thought is toward our local Marxist and atheist Skip. While you were demanding a miracle healing to prove God exists, God was answering your father’s soul request to release His body from pain, and let his to soul travel to God’s reward of love.
It is there waiting and hoping his son sees proof of God, \ everywhere, and will one day join him.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
