Hiding reality
Per Tucker Carlson, the blame for the baby formula shortage lies with WIC recipients, undocumented immigrants, government monopoly, “elites,” and transgender people.
Yes, a man with a net worth of $420 million refers to others as “elitists” while blaming marginalized and vulnerable people for a problem they have nothing to do with.
In reality, this crisis resulted from Abbot Labs engaging in $5.7 billion worth of stock buybacks rather than repairing their dilapidated equipment that caused the contamination of baby formula, which killed two infants.
And in 2014, baby formula capitalists successfully petitioned the capitalist state to weaken bacteria safety standards. https://theintercept.com › 2022 › 05 › 13 › baby-formula...
The situation was exacerbated by the fact that three companies control 98% of the baby formula market; Abbot Labs, Mead Johnson, and Nestle, which renders Carlson’s claim of “government monopoly” laughable.
And the fact that a few pallets of baby formula were shipped to concentration camps containing undocumented workers has nothing to do with the shortage.
Tucker Carlson’s most ridiculous claim was his assertion about transgender people - that “pregnant men” are the government’s top priority regarding baby formula.
But that is the point; to mystify, dehumanize, obscure, and scapegoat toward shifting the blame for this capitalism-induced crisis.
Although the infants above immediate cause of death were contaminated baby formula, they ultimately died due to the now utterly antisocial capitalist system.
And capitalist apologists like the manipulative Tucker Carlson will stop at nothing to hide that reality.
So, if you or someone you know can’t find enough baby formula, please don’t believe Tucker Carlson’s manipulative lies. And, by extension, please don’t blame your fellow working-class members.
We share far more in common with WIC recipients, undocumented workers, and transgender people than with multi-millionaire elitists like Tucker Carlson.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
It’s a shame
I can’t believe he’d did it? After announcing that he was going to take oil from the strategic reserve to help lower gas prices, Biden sent that oil to Europe and China. That was our oil. We paid for it. What a liar.
The mind boggles at what he’s doing. He has acted against the Supreme Court and made it easier to get an abortion even though the court transferred that responsibility to the states.
He gave the Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, the olympian who quit because it was “to hard”. What did she do to advance freedom?
He has most especially appointed some questionable people. Most recently the new press secretary who is a daily train wreck of mis-information and political spin.
He complimented Japan on their gun laws at the same time that the assassination of former Prime minister Abe was being announced.
There were more people shot or killed in Chicago over the 4th than were killed in Highland Park.
Mr Biden has acted contrary to statements he’s made on issues in the past.
He has done nothing about inflation. He has blamed all the nation’s problem on Putin, and he cannot end his “blame Trump for everything” proclamations.
Opinion pole after opinion pole has indicated that he is very unpopular and the issues that worry people are inflation and law and order. Abortion is 100% a political issue and 20 years ago he would have voted to overturn Roe v Wade.
Our President is 100% political. He only does what is “politically” expedient.
That’s a shame because he has the potential to do a lot of good and make a real difference in our lives. But no its off to Delaware again for the weekend to plan next week’s political goofs.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
It’s Biden’s fault
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
Gas prices since Joe Biden took office have doubled, yet demand hasn’t changed, why is that? The answer is simple Joe Biden campaigned on shutting down fossil fuel, but he nor any of his liberal climate czars have ever offered any alternatives.
Where are affordable, available tractor trailer rigs, farm equipment, locomotives, commercial airliners? 98% of the US energy use comes from fossil fuel, but Joe doesn’t care.
Joe keeps blaming everyone else for high gas prices yet on Friday just before the fourth of July holiday Joe closed future oil drilling in the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and the Artic.
Joe has now tried to close future drilling in 100% of onshore and offshore federal lands. When he was challenged and lost in court his response was to double the royalty’s energy companies pay citing climate.
But Joe isn’t done, he issued Executive orders to review energy policies and to issue new regulations. Those regulations are beginning to take effect.
Under Donald Trump we achieved energy independence and were refining 19 million barrels per day when Joe took office.
Since then, 5 refineries have closed and we now refine less than 18 million barrels per day, lowest since 2014 and projected to drop to 16.3 million barrels by the end of 2023.
The largest refinery closing next year in Houston citing it is unable to afford the upgrades required under the Biden administration.
By the beginning of 2024 studies are showing we will begin to have gas shortages, seeing stations close due to lack of available fuel.
Recently Biden has been blaming the mom-and-pop gas stations for price gouging, but said nothing about Gavin Newsom raising gas taxes by 5.4%. Way to go Joe.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
