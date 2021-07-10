Get rid of the Democrats
2020 Census results indicate that California will lose a seat in the House of Representatives for the first time. I have some suggestions.
Let’s give up Eric Swalwell’s seat. He has been a habitual liar over the last few years insisting that there was ample evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia despite the Mueller Report indicating none.
More recently, the NYP reported that Swalwell was involved with a Chinese spy, who assisted him in getting re-elected in 2011 by fundraising for him.
Swalwell is a Democrat, so he got an FBI defensive briefing instead of being spied upon, like the Trump campaign. Swalwell is compromised and should not be in congress.
Or let’s give up Adam Schiff’s seat. He is another worthless liar that also insisted that there was irrefutable evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. Schiff led the first impeachment against Trump, ridiculously lying during the House and Senate conventions.
He insisted that Trump offered a quid-pro-quo to the Ukraine president to obtain information on Joe Biden’s and son’s shake-down for money. Schiff also said, falsely, that Hunter Biden’s laptop, containing evidence of Ukraine’s shake-down, was “Russian dis-information”.
Best, let’s give up Pelosi’s seat. She has neglected her San Francisco district to the extent that streets are filled with homeless encampments, trash, needles and feces. She professes to be Catholic but supports abortion and refused to believed Planned Parenthood’s exposure as a seller of aborted tissue.
Her partisan posture has hurt the country, wasting millions of dollars and precious time in two impotent impeachment efforts. She childishly tore up Trump’s State of the Union address.
She genuflected to BLM and Antifa insurrectionists. She lied about an “armed insurrection” at the Capital. Her behavior is unsuitable to her position. Rid of her.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Parents beware
I wrote an open letter to Palmdale School district inquiring whether Critical Race Theory will be taught in Palmdale schools.
Today, there was a shocking reply from a regular writer who works for, or has worked for Palmdale School District. She denied that CRT will be taught. She wrote “Parents are totally clueless as to what CRT is, but Sean Hannity told them it’s a religion to make their Lily-white children feel guilty.”
Since this person works for, or has worked for Palmdale School District. Should I take this as the official answer? Is “Lily White” how Palmdale school district views my beautiful grandchildren with the kindest hearts I’ve ever seen? This answer makes me actually afraid for their safety.
The truth is, the nation’s largest teacher’s union has approved a plan to promote CRT in all 50 states teaching kids they are victims because of their skin color will cause anxiety and depression. Teaching kids they are bad, because of the color of their skin will cause anxiety and depression. Get ready parents.
There are activists working in your schools to exploit children for political gain. Gone are the days we can drop our kids off at school and think they will be safe, learning about math, science, reading and writing. What gives schools the right to divide our kids by race?
Parents and grandparents beware. This is an emergency, get involved now. Do not allow activists in schools to destroy our kids. Know, it’s actually only a handful of people pushing for CRT. What kind of torture is this? Force masks on them, then shame them for their skin color? Parents and grandparents: Stand up for your kids. Be their voice. Reject CRT, it’s based in Marxism and has no place in American schools.
Rose O’Connor
Palmdale
