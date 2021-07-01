Common and ordinary
The question as to whether the USA is a republic or a democracy keeps coming up in the Letters to the Editor section of the Valley Press.
Republicans keep saying we’re a republic and Democrats keep saying we’re a democracy because they seem to think that means their side is 100% right and the other side is 100% wrong. Maybe I can shed some light on that question for both sides.
The USA is neither a common ordinary everyday “garden variety” republic, nor are we a common ordinary everyday “garden variety” democracy. The USA is a complex Constitutional Democratic Republic.
We have an equal amount of both elements in our system intertwined in such a unique combination that we are unlike any other republic or democracy on the face of the Earth, and because of that we are also blessed with “American Exceptionalism.”
Anyone who thinks the USA is a common ordinary everyday “garden variety” republic, or a common ordinary everyday “garden variety” democracy, may very well be a common ordinary everyday “garden variety” fool.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Electric cars
At first, I was neutral about Governor Newsom’s plan to phase-out the gas powered cars and go electric by 2035.
Then I did some research and noticed some challenges that made his plan look like a knee jerk move.
For instance, according to Reuters news: The Electrification of Transportation will add extra stress on the power grid. If only 66% of the cars in the U.S. become E.V.s vehicle electrification would dominate the power grid.
You’d think, California, subject to black outs, and flex alerts, would pay attention to that stat, wouldn’t you? Speaking of electrification. Good luck finding a charging station. According to C.B.S. news 80% of all charging stations are located in hotels, car dealerships, shopping centers and apartment buildings not gas stations. Why? Gas station owners informed C.B.S. that the price of $125,000 to $150,000 per charger, versus $20,000 for a standard pump, make installation prohibitive.
Still not front page news? O.K. let’s talk travel. Currently, only 12 states promote electric cars. Travelers, driving across country, need the same options as fuel stations. Are you prepared to park at the border and walk? Just kidding.
Anyway. Topping the list of concerns is geopolitics. Electric cars require lithium for batteries. lots of it. Presently, China has 70% of the global market. Uncle Sam has two lithium mines in Nevada. The Thayer pass mine is fronted by Canada, bank rolled by China and a source of contention with environmentalist. Given that lithium is at the center of clean energy; could there be a green war in our future?
Don’t get me wrong. I’m merely pointing out a few things, before we all go off a cliff, Thelma and Louise style.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
One side of the story
My daughter’s family went to the Dodger game Thurs., June 24th. During the safety screening, they took the wallet out of my 16 yr. old granddaughter’s purse, unzipped it and found a commentative coin of Pres. Trump. She was told to throw it in the trash or take it back to the car. Can you believe this?
The screening is to prevent dangerous items that would harm spectators at the game. This coin, inside her wallet that is inside her purse is considered a dangerous item. The scary part is the screener has been convinced by the liberal progressive democrats, who have brainwashed there followers to believe anything or any body with opposing views of their gospel are evil and dangerous.
And if they supported Pres. Trump or conservative views they are an enemy. What happened to free thinking Americans who listen to all sides to reach an opinion. And if we only hear one side we are doomed to be ruled by a select few.
This action should wake up and outrage all Americans regardless of your political views.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Get it right
Art Sirota: God is not a “she.” Scripture says: Father God. Even atheists should know that.
Mr. Rios is 100% correct. The best role model for any child is a truly Godly man and woman. Sadly, in today’s fallen world, many men and women fall short. Thank God for many step dads and moms who help fill the void.
God ordained family: One male, one female. Anything other than that is not scriptual.
You sir, believe what you will. “Christians,” we will believe our god and his word. When you talk about our god, get the facts correct. Thank you.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
