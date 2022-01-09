New year, same problem
Hi. It’s me again, everyone’s favorite broken record, here to whinge about illegal fireworks again.
I’m not going to lose my [expletive] over fireworks on New Year’s Eve. It’s always illegal, and it’s always dangerous, but I know that there’s always going to be ‘works on the 4th and New Year’s. I expect it, and I sort of give the actual holidays a pass. We have to pick our battles.
But today is January 5th, and the fireworks raged with a vengeance for nearly three hours in the evening. Why? It’s not even remotely a holiday. It’s not even flipping Arbor Day or something. It’s nothing. The only thing I could find that even comes close was some unofficial Bird Day for celebrating wild birds or something.
A new year, only five days in, and already the sadistic criminals are letting us know what kind of year it will be, and who’s boss. Anytime, anywhere, for no reason at all, whenever they want, for as long as they want. That’s how they roll.
Will anything ever be done? This letter may have sounded slightly jokey, but I’m deadly serious in saying that this has destroyed my life. I can’t remember a time when I was free from constant terror. I’ve had to seriously ask myself if my life is worth living anymore.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Obey the law
I read in the AV Press front page a while back where there was a protest march sponsored by a local Palmdale organization demanding work permits legal papers and respect for an estimated 12 million illegals in America.
Only under a Democratic administration will one see illegals protest and march openly without the fear of being deported.
Why not protest and march in there own country at their own governments for violation of human rights and demanding respect. Question...how did we get to 12 million when its estimated its more like approximately 18 million and by the end of 2024 its estimated at 22 million at the rate were going thanks to Biden’s open border policy.
Meanwhile we have millions of American families struggling economically under this Biden socialist economy and thousands of homeless many who are US veterans living on the city streets.
Why can’t these marchers start by showing some respect by obeying the immigration laws of a country they wish to be a part of some day.
Millions of immigrants from around the world have shown respect by obeying the immigration laws of America. A country that does not enforce its laws becomes a lawless country. At what point is enough....enough !
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Freedom of speech
Do we really have freedom of speech? Yes, it agrees with those dispersing our speech?
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Nothing wrong with composting
What a roar we hear from people who do not want to put food scraps into their yard waste bin.
Many people around the country compost their food waste all the time. They have a little bucket or a specially made container right next to the sink, scrape the eligible scraps into it, put the cover back on, and every few days take it to their compost pile or in this case your Green waste bin and dump it in there.
When I visit my family back in New Hampshire and Massachusetts and New York we do that all the time. It’s nothing new. nothing to be afraid of. This type of composting does not include proteins as proteins do not break down to become soil.. no meat scraps. No bones.
They make special compost bins, if a person is interested in making excellent soil additives for a garden.. How can anyone not see the sense of adding scrap vegetables to a pile of leaves. They all compost together.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
