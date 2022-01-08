A case of the ‘vapors’
I see that the governor of Florida is trying to get a bill passed that would allow Florida parents to sue any school that teaches Critical Race Theory. That will give the liberal progressive unions a case of the vapors.
Still waiting to see the bicycle traffic jam on all those bicycle lanes in the valley. Haven’t seen one bicycle on one bicycle lane in Lancaster in the last year. See more cars in bicycle lanes because they took away car lanes. If you took them back that would give the climate change gurus the vapors.
Saw a article that said if they had school vouchers in the state of California that all the schools would magically be open the next day. Can’t do that because it would take money away from the teacher unions which would give democrat politicians the vapors because of less donations from unions.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Doesn’t make sense
Maybe i am missing something, RE: water restrictions. If California is adopting water restrictions on already established residence. Why then are they allowing permits to build more homes?
Palmdale & Lancaster are both permitting more homes to be built. Where if i may ask is the water, power & police protection all going to come from? Just does not seem to make much sense.
Nancy Brown
Llano
Who’s the boss?
A writer wrote, recently, how about the proposed AV Hospital bond measure might succeed on the third try. He wrote of how the public needed to be educated on the need a new hospital.
I am sorry he is incorrect, in my opinion. The people who need to be educated are the administration and the Board of Directors of the AV Hospital.
First of all, the bond measure and the “federal designated zones for targeted for economic development” proposals will result in our losing control of our hospital.
The proposed hospital building will belong to the bondholders. The operation of the hospital will be continued to be in local hands, but how do you pay a half of a billion to a billion dollars to get the building back?
Meanwhile, the investors of the tax-exempt bonds will be reaping interest as high as possibly 8% on their bonds for, at least, 30 years and probably forever because the hospital won’t be able to pay it back. In the meantime, the property tax owners will be paying forever, too.
A better solution to everyone’s problems is to retain the structures that don’t need retrofitting, retrofit over the next 8 years the ones that do, and build new structures on a pay-as-you-go basis. We retain control and have zero debt.
In the interim, public hearings need to be held to allow the public to voice their opinion of what the hospital should look like and how to pay for a new one, if they want it. They are the boss!
Michael Rives
Lancaster
