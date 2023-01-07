Cake-eating Trump
If you like history. Chances are you’ve heard of the battle of Thermopylae in 480 B.C.
The battle was fought between Greek city states under the command of king Leanidas of Spata against the Persian Empire. According to Greek historian, Herodotus. There was a lot of Persians.
The way the story goes. When the Spartan’s were told, Persian archers will blank out the sun. A spartan, either Leonidas or Dienekes, replied: Then we will fight in the shade.
That’s one hell of a message. Currently, Russia and China, have formed an alliance against Uncle Sam. In case you haven’t noticed. The President is no Spartan.
For example: Biden shakes hands with invisible people, his gyroscope needs repair, and he says stuff like “corn pop was a bad dude.”
In a recent, AV Press, commentary. Rich Lowry described Russia and China as aggrieved empires with a chip on the shoulder. Frankly. I’d feel more comfortable, with Trump in office. When he launched a missile strike, while eating “a most beautiful piece of chocolate cake,” with his dinner quest, Xi Jinping, at a mar-a- Lago. I said to myself. The cake line, isn’t exactly, Thermopylae.
On the other hand. Serving, a missile with Xi Jinping’s cake, deserves a first-round pick into the message hall of fame.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Getting a glimpse
As Republican leadership in the House of Representatives circles the drain, we are curious when and if they can pull out of their political nosedive.
Republicans under Trump’s spell have been reduced to a party of objection rather than progression. Unable to cohere around meaningful policy direction, they are reduced to standing back and throwing stones at anything and everything Democrat.
Now they are determined to prevent Kevin McCarthy from gaining the Speaker seat. Although a handful of fringy MAGA kooks object to McCarthy’s becoming Speaker, staying true-to-form, they cannot agree on a viable alternative candidate.
It should be no surprise that an extreme flock of publicity-seeking Q-Anon wackos would refuse to vote to confirm a Speaker a year after they refused to vote to accept legitimate 2020 election results.
As McCarthy genuflects to secure at any cost votes for his sought position, he is slowly forfeiting many of the rules and practices that make the Speakership a meaningful office.
Basically, we are getting a little glimpse of what governing (or lack thereof) will look like with these chowderheads in charge of a crucial branch of government.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Not humiliated
Kevin McCarthy has not been humiliated in his bid to be Speaker of the House. According to the dictionary humiliate means: “make (someone) feel ashamed and foolish by injuring their dignity and self-respect, especially publicly.”
Since McCarthy proved, long ago, that he has no shame, no dignity, and no self-respect, it is impossible to humiliate him.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.