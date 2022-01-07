Obama excused?
Mr. Balzley wrote about the upcoming one-year anniversary of the insurrection on the Capitol Building, blaming “…the radical democratic left and other enemies of peace, freedom and our Constitutional rule of law…” Mr. Balzley writes: “…as a loyal patriotic US Citizen, President Trump did not encourage or incite the insurrection. We Republicans …deplore and despise rioting, [and] looting…”
On 30 Dec 2021, Dr. Manning wrote: “The congressional probe of the January 6th farce is not a legitimate investigation but is a politically motivated search and destroy operation with predetermined conclusions.” In an October 2021 letter, Mr. Rios states that the Black Lives Matter movement, “…plan and promotes rioting, looting, and burning in thinking that is the only way to bring positive change.”
Pontificate means “to speak or write and give your opinion about something as if you knew everything about it and as if only your opinion was correct”. All three are pontificators based on the following facts: “…Rioters [were] attacking officers with poles, bats, stun guns, and bear spray… Four other officers died by suicide in the months since the assault. More than 140 law enforcement officers were injured.
More than 700 people were charged. Trump lit the match weeks before the insurrection, saying that the election was stolen. On 6 Jan 2021, he “…told the marchers that his vice president could block electoral votes…” This was not true.
“65 million Americans believe that Joe Biden stole the election… Of those 65 million… about 21 million believe violence is justified to restore Trump to the presidency… More than half [who were arrested were] doctors, lawyers, accountants… Only 14% were members of militia groups…” The Jan 6 Riot Was Bad…” Los Angeles Times, 26 Dec 2021.
Would Baltzley, Manning, & Rios have excused Obama if he did this?
Vincent White
Lancaster
A great trip
On Jan.1, 2022, 50 of my closest friends and I went to the 2022 Rose Parade. We left very early in the morning via an AV Airport Express coach.
We had a wonderful and safe experience and wish to express our public appreciation to the AV Airport Express company and especially coach driver Mike.
Mike was courteous, understanding, knowledgeable, tolerant, and personable.
I would highly recommend them to anyone desiring use of a motor coach. Thank you AV Airport Express.
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
What goes in the trash
Re: recycling food scraps in landfills...really?? but nobody addresses the pounds? of all the dog and cat waste into trash bins and I own two horses that put “out” and everything goes into a large bin thats not always recycled??
I have one dog and one cat and yes they poop so where do you think that goes?? in my trash bin...oh in recyclable bags (really?) how about bags for horses??? I rest my case...
Ingrid Smart
Rosamond
Suffering children
Dr. Paul Offit who is an infectious disease expert working at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, had some gut wrenching comments to make about children with Covid.
“They’re struggling to breathe; coughing, coughing, coughing.” When they are taken to the ICU to be ventilated their parents cry.
I feel sorry for the children. It is not their fault their parents get their medical advice from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, et.al.
The parents are not vaccinated and they won’t vaccinate their children.
Let the parents shed their crocodile tears and let the people who bring you Fox News explain to their maker, when the time comes, why they encouraged people to maken their children suffer.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
So fake
Today President Biden gave a speech addressing the most recent version of Covid-19. At the end of the speech the President as usual refused to take any questions from the assembled reporters.
White House reporters are the eyes and ears of the public and to not take questions shows a complete lack of respect for the reporters and we the public. The administration only gets away with President Biden’s disrespect because the Mainstream Media shirks their duty to call out the White House for this disrespect.
As usual the President gave his speech from the fake Oval Office with snow falling in the fake window behind him. President Biden is as fake as the fake Oval Office.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
