Kenneth Nickel sent in a letter packed with snarky comments, inaccurate historical references, and simplistic observations, (“How will it play out?”, Jan. 3). Especially egregious is his insulting treatment of the great theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein.
Here’s how Kenneth’s letter starts out: “It was like three fourths of a century ago when Big Al dreamed up his new idea about the texture of reality, created his own famous equation and, later, with a few of his fellow geniuses - and after a trial run at Bikini atoll - used it to end WWII.”
In July 1940, the US Army intelligence office denied Einstein the security clearance needed to work on the Manhattan Project.
The hundreds of scientists on the project were forbidden from consulting with Einstein because the Army deemed him a security risk. (Hence the popular oxymoron “Army Intelligence.”)
Although he never worked on the development of the atomic bomb, Einstein is often incorrectly associated with the advent of nuclear weapons. His famous equation E=mc2 explains the energy released in an atomic bomb but doesn’t explain how to build one.
During his lifetime, Einstein joined light to time, and time to space; energy to matter, matter to space, and space to gravitation.
I don’t think Kenneth grasps the enormity of Einstein’s accomplishments or else he would not try to make light of them, (pun intended).
“Woe is me.” -Albert Einstein, upon hearing the news of the Hiroshima bombing on August 12, 1945.
World War 2 ended on September 2, 1945.
The first atomic bomb to be detonated in the Bikini Atoll was code-named Able, and it was a plutonium bomb that exploded in the air over 80 unmanned target vessels on July 1, 1946, ten months after the war had ended.
I have to wonder how many have died in the attempt, and what is it that would prompt people to take such a risk with their lives? “More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin US border agencies both on land and at sea.
It is a dangerous 100-mile (160-kilometer) trip in often rickety boats — unknown thousands having perished over the years. Regardless of the risks, migrants are showing up in droves to South Florida and according to US Border Patrol, the Miami sector has seen a 400% increase in migrant encounters.”
An extract from news agencies reports on the Cuban people attempting to flee Cuba and come to the United States, and if they reach successfully they are granted asylum in this country. So much for the “Cuban Paradise” that one of our local contributors always promotes.
