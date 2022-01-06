Kindness and unkindness
A few days before Christmas Ruth and I were in checkout at Staters. Modest purchase $30-40s. I turned and noticed a gentleman holding 3 items in one hand. I moved aside and told him to go in front. As he passed I noticed he was compromised on the other side.
The cashier rang up his items and continued to ring up mine, I stopped her, thinking she was charging him for my stuff. She said, he wants to pay for yours. I told him I could pay my own. He said, this is my present to you and the misses. You are the only person that has offered me any kindness in a long time. I started to thank him again, but he abruptly turned and walked away.
Sir if you read this thank you again.
Overheard 2 people blaming Trump for causing so many death by not acting fast enough. I butted in an reminded them he shut down travel from China and was called every phobic Biden and the media could think of. Also he put on fast track the vaccines and medical supplies.
Biden and Kamala caused the most deaths by announcing they would not take any vaccines that Trump was involved in. Then complained because people were reluctant to get vaccinated.
Mr Marsh in his most recent article stated, the people killed in the Amozon building would still be alive if they were not Capitalized slaves. There are 3 classes of people. Working class slaves, Capitalist slave owners, and government owned slaves.
Your hatred of Capitalism shows in every column you write. Would you enlighten us slaves what category you fall in that allows you to maintain your lofty status? Very interesting.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
The cost of gasoline
Many of the frequent conservative letter writers blame the President for the rise in gasoline. Because of their lack of facts, I decided to look into why there has been a sudden rise at the pumps. What I discovered was interesting and somewhat of a surprise.
First, no president Republican or Democrat can control the cost of gasoline. According to Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group and the former White House senior director for international energy told Newsweek the following; “Unfortunately, U.S. presidents do not have good options to lower domestic fuel prices in the near term and domestic gasoline and diesel prices are driven by global crude oil prices, which in turn are shaped by global supply, demand, and OPEC decisions.”
He also said; “The most potent option would be to convince Saudi Arabia and OPEC to increase production faster.” Gee, this is what the President has asked OPEC to do.
However, most of the conservative writes ask why, since we have the ability to produce oil in the U.S.A. This is a good point, so why is this not happening?
According to Helima Croft, global head of commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets, “U.S. producers are actually being restrained at the moment. Oil companies are under a lot of pressure to keep their production down along with oil investors who are pushing for companies to pump less oil.”
Fracking sent oil production skyrocketing. Investors poured money into it. With all of the fracking, oil prices crashed. Investors waited for all their investments to pay off. This did not happen. It’s a simple principle of supply and demand, the more oil that’s for sale, the less a barrel is worth.
Not everyone lost money in the fracking boom. Some timed the market right and made, lots of money.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Help the homeless
We are not a Third World country. We have always stood up for those in need. America is the promise land where we cherish our freedoms and fight to support and protect those rights for all people. We are the greatest nation in the world.
Have we been asleep lately? How can we not see the helpless on our streets crying out for help? Los Angeles and many other cities throughout the States have thousands of Homeless encampments. We must correct this.
What is the cause? Is the main reason the easy accessibility to addictive drugs? Another cause is the abandonment of people with a mental problem. Many also have lost their jobs and because of that have not been able to keep up on their mortgage payments or have been evicted for being behind in their rent. Some are young teenagers escaping from abusive homes.
There are many charitable groups helping to eliminate some of the problems. Institutions like the Salvation Army or The Goodwill raises money to help the homeless by selling the clothes and other items you donate. Churches serve daily meals for the hungry on the streets. Covenant House rescues Homeless teenagers. Our local Grace Resources feeds and clothes local Homeless. These are all worthy institutions that are helping.
We need the states and the federal government to support the relocation of the Homeless from the streets to places that will house them and rehabilitate them.
In the early 1980s we had sanatoriums and hospitals that gave those with mental sickness care and a healthy diet. Homeless with serious drug addictions should be hospitalized and rehabilitated. And all able to work should be given temporary jobs until they are independent again.
Homeless on our streets has become more serious. We cannot turn a blind eye.
Mary A. Denning
Lancaster
Hate speech
Thank you GySgt William F Beasley for showing that Guy Marsh went off half cocked again. Your right Smedley Butler is not the only man to win two Medals of Honor. I never heard of Marine GySgt Daniel J Daly before but he won two Medal of Honor’s just like Smedley Butler. I think Marsh is too young to know these things.
But being young is no excuse for the things he says about the Marine Corps of America. Like all liberals who write letters he does’nt know the facts. And you were right when you said he does’nt back up the things he says about the Marine Corps with facts. Its just liberal hate speech to turn young people against the Corps and America.
Thank you again GySgt William F Beasley and thank you for your service to this nation. And keep fact checking the liberals like I do.
David Cooper
Lancaster
