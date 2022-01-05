The illusion of change
When asking if there’s a substantive difference between Biden’s presidency and Trump’s presidency, consider that, like Trump, “card check” isn’t on Biden’s list of priorities. Nor has Biden delivered on his promises to forgive student debt and eliminate out-of-pocket tuition costs for community college students. Candidate Biden vowed to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% after Trump lowered it to 21%. But President Biden has proposed cutting the said tax rate to 15%. And Biden has shown no interest in challenging Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax cut for capitalists and corporations.
Candidate Biden promised to fight for a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage but has done nothing toward that. Yet, according to Forbes, “650 billionaires in America saw their [collective] net worth increase by more than $1 trillion” in 2020 alone.
While the intellectually-challenged and science-denying Trump denied the climate catastrophe’s presence, candidate Biden appeared knowledgeable while promising to ban new oil and natural gas drilling on public land and water. But he recently leased some 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico for oil and natural gas extraction.
In 2019, Biden promised the capitalist class that “nothing would fundamentally change” were he elected. And, indeed, nothing other than the rhetoric has changed.
The now thoroughly corporatized Democratic Party offered a mostly meaningless “we aren’t Trump” alternative because it has abandoned all pretense of seeking meaningful improvements to workers’ lives.
Instead, it uses the subterfuge that Joe Biden is the wall against a fascistic popular insurgency known as Trumpism.
But Trumpism is a fascistic insurgency nourished, in part, by a pro-capitalist two-party system that cannot possibly meet the workers’ material needs. Therefore, Biden’s job is to create the illusion of change while assiduously serving the moribund capitalist system.
But positive transformative change is possible. http://www.slp.org/
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Makes no sense
At first glance California’s new law to reduce landfill-source methane is spectacularly dumb.
The government is forcing less service for more cost and incentivizing unintended consequences that simply distribute methane generation.
In the big picture this idea mimics Don Quixote, mistaking the landfill as a methane monster to battle. Whether it’s a landfill or the Amazon forest, isn’t the dominant source of the perceived problem methane-producing bacteria?
If we make the extra effort to route our food scraps to the greenwaste stream, where will we go to get reimbursed in the form of compost and mulch for our yards?
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Trump’s not uncivil
This is in response to the editorial on 12/19/21. “Elon Musk needs a lesson in Civility”. Elizabeth Warren needs a lesson in Civility; I’ve never heard a civil word out of her mouth. Incivility started back when Obama was President. Donald Trump didn’t start incivility; he was civil as long as you did the same. When uncivil to him, he gave as good as he got. Yes, he did help Republicans find their voice.
Maxine Waters called for violence against the Republicans, the media chose to ignore it. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and the Squad just to name a few are just as uncivil as the rest.
So, if you want to see more civility in political discourse, look no further than your mirror. Practice what you preach.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
A cure
Well, it’s time once again to check out our healthy economy, you know the one conservatives complain about. Paul Krugman, one of the most highly respected economists, pointed out that the Bureau of Labor Statistics takes two separate surveys, one of employers and another of households.
The employer survey showed that 210,000 new jobs were added in November, a respectable number. The householder poll was very optimistic, especially about the unemployment rate dropping to 4.2% This is the best number since the Bill Clinton administration, which produced several balanced budgets.
Despite being positive on some issues, Krugman was surprised that these consumers were “downbeat” about inflation, as higher prices on some goods did erode their personal income. Yet, the real personal income per capita was much above the pre-pandemic level. After all, who caused inflation? Why, it was all of us.
The Michigan Surveys discovered that 63% of consumers stated that they were better off now than they were five years ago, when Donald Trump was bragging about his economy.
Krugman believes that political partisanship is a factor in the negativity. When two-thirds of Republicans still believe the nonsense that the 2020 election was stolen, how much would it take for them to believe the Biden economy is terrible. One cure could be to stop listening to Fox News.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
