Here’s some history
As you may know, one of my favorite features in the VP is “Today in History”. Let’s examine some of these events and issues.
On December 8, 1980, rock star and former Beatle, John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building. Only the good die young.
On December 15, 1791, The Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect. Other than the second amendment do MAGA Republicans know any of the other nine?
On December 17, 2012, Newtown Connecticut began laying its dead to rest, holding funerals for two six-year-old boys, the first of the twenty children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Guns don’t kill children, children kill children. Oops, did I get that right?
On December 20, 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded heterosexual couples. According to conservative Republicans no one should have rights except for straight, white, Christian men.
On December 22, 2020, President Donald Trump unexpectedly released several videos, one falsely declaring that he had won the election in a “landslide”. Most Republicans still go around telling us that the election was a scam and fraud. Once he bites the dust the spineless GOP might try to win back their party.
On December 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Let’s see, we have hundreds of people that have been found guilty of being directly involved in the insurrection at the Capitol. Any free space at Guantanamo for these terrorists?
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Respect and praise
Happy New Year to all, and I want to start the year off with a positive letter, after reading too many grouchy political rants all year long.
The Lancaster Animal Shelter tries very hard to place all the many homeless pets all year long.
Because I like to rescue the elderly or sick abandoned dogs, a friend notified me of a small white Chihuahua mix that was in the hospital section. I went to see him - adopted him - and he is a great addition to our family,
My special thanks go out to the veterinarian, Dr. Yasin, who went the extra mile to save this little guy, In addition to spaying or neutering all adopted Shelter animals, Dr. Yasin and her clinic attendants were willing to remove his horribly infected eye. This made him adoptable. His name is now Winky.
As a fifteen year volunteer at the Lancaster Shelter, I knew and loved all the employees who work so hard to save stray animals all over the Antelope Valley.
I had to retire from that a few years ago, so I don’t really know many of the current crew.
But if they all have the dedication of the vet clinic at the shelter - they have my total respect and praise.
Patty Akkad
Acton
Don’t obsess
Letter to Ralph and Sue Brax: Instead of obsessing on President Donald Trump, why not consider a few of the momentous screwups the liar in chief, Joe Biden has created in the past two years
For example $10,000,000+ illegals that crossed the southern border bringing drugs, crime and disease, worst inflation in forty years, big disaster in Afghanistan causing loss of American lives.
I could go on and on, but you get the idea.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
