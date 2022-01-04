Great speaker
For those who enjoy listening to someone who is probably a genius, has an unbelievable knowledge of world history and of the world of today, has a very clear way of speaking and seems to have a lot of common sense he can be found on the Internet. His name is Victor Davis Hansen and that is all you have to type in to bring one of his interviews up.
A couple of his interviews are by the former deputy prime minister of Australia and they’re particularly good. It’s unfortunate that he hasn’t been chosen to be the Secretary of State by one of our recent Presidents.
I believe he and Thomas Sowell are the two best speakers on TV and the Internet today.
Norm Wiggins
Palmdale
Religious beliefs
Ahh. 2022! Could it bring anything better than the dream I had in 2021 after reading a letter to the editor from a resident artheist.
There he was, stomping the ground that God hadn’t followed his demand to prove His existence by miraculously saving his father.
Meanwhile his father was smiling as his soul was departing his painful body and whisking away to Paradise. But stomping was a good exercise for the aethiest as on his death he could use it to put out random hot coals on its journey to the gates that awaited it.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Third time’s a charm?
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Hospital trying bond measure again,” published in the December 24, 2021 issue. This article is very accurately written. A must read.
I agree with Mr. Mirzabegian, the hospital CEO, to pursue the “shot gun” approach to file for an additional bond measure, while also, in parallel pursue the “federal designated zones targeted for economic development” avenue.
Agree, after two failed bond measure effort failures, it seams unlikely a third will succeed. However, an additional bond measure, with Antelope Valley residents awareness, must contain a concentrated Antelope Valley resident education process. The public must be made aware, that if a replacement hospital structure is not financed, the State can close the existing structure by 2030 due to non-compliance with State seismic mandate.
While I was serving as a member of the 2019-2020 Los Angeles County Civil Grand Jury, we issued a report to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors addressing the Antelope Valley Hospital’s financial issues.
The report can be access via, www.grandjury.co.la.us/gjreports.html then access 2019-2020 Los Angeles County Civil Grand Jury Final Report, then on page 8, contents, access “Hospitals on Ventilators.”
We hope that the Antelope Valley population will realize the seriousness of the hospital’s situation.
Hopefully, the third time is the charm.
Gordon Jefferson
Lancaster
New planners needed
The new Organic Waste Law was passed by government officials without having an implementation plan. The law was passed in 2016 and will become law on Jan 1, 2022.
After 5 years of planning they want us to throw of food waste into our green waste container until the new containers are available. With only 2 days left before implementation they still don’t know how they are going to separate the waste from the lawn trimmings.
They expect us to do this until we get their approved container. Did they ever think about the rats and birds that will attracted to that container? Will the new containers be sealed tight? This is just another law/executive order, implemented by Democrats, that has no implementation plan.
If they had implementation plans for “withdrawal from Afghanistan,” “remain in Mexico”, “stop InstallatIon of the border wall”, “renewable energy hazardous waste disposal” and “stoping the XL Pipeline” they need new planners.
Nelson Barter
Palmdale
What were they thinking?
So now all Cal residents will be required to recycle our household food scraps so they aren’t sent to the local landfills. They’re touting statistics about how much methane is produced from the waste and how important it is for the waste to not end up in the landfills.
Not surprisingly, they haven’t come up with a future destination for this rotting, smelly, fly and rat smorgasbord that they want us to put in our recycling container until they give us another one that we’ll have to kick to the curb.
I’m not debating that rotting anything doesn’t produce some type of gas but if they think residents will want to make the effort to separate the food scraps and put them in a can, it could be compared to homeless folks having a tidy camp, ain’t gonna happen.
I might as well bring the can into my house so I can scrape the dinner scraps right in the kitchen. Imagine the can of scraps in August here in the AV.
This should be only applicable to restaurants and grocery stores, as usual, what were they thinking!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
