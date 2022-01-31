The right to choose
AV-LULAC would like to expound on redistricting in Palmdale but first, we’d like to commend the Palmdale Advisory Redistricting Commission members for all their work to ensure an open and fair process.
They have submitted two out of fourteen maps for Council consideration to be reviewed during the meeting of February 2. At this meeting, we will see if the City Council will honor their written commitment to grant community residents the decision-making power that ethically and morally should be theirs.
Will the Council choose one of the two maps proposed by the Commission? Or will the Council thwart the will of the Redistricting Commission and the residents they represent?
The Council can consider what is best for its residents or prioritize their incumbency. They may want to discard the maps because they place two current councilpersons in the same district or because they change the election cycle to their disadvantage. Placing their own self-interests before that of the community is anticipated but it is also despicable.
ALVA, the Alianza Latina del Valle del Antilope, is a coalition comprised of many Latino organizations and individual Latino leaders of which AV-LULAC is a part. The ALVA map, one of the two selected by the Commission, was drawn with the technical assistance of two nationally renowned organizations with legal expertise in areas of voting rights. We are confident that the ALVA map is viable and legal.
The ALVA map carves out three districts out of four so that Latinos and African Americans who comprise 62% and 14% of the population respectively, can elect candidates of their choice.
Put another way, 76% of the city’s population should be able to elect someone of their choice and 75% of the districts, 3 of 4, should be theirs to do so, according to law.
Xavier Flores
president
AV-LULAC
Palmdale
Everyone but the campus community
Regarding the article “AVC returning to pre-pandemic schedule”, I find it interesting that this was announced to the community but not to AVC students, faculty, and staff.
The timing of announcement to return to fully face-to-face classes is also interesting, given that the campus was back on remote learning for a week just last week, and that currently, there are many students and employees that are out sick with COVID.
The Student Services building on campus was also closed recently due to COVID exposure. If you are a student or family member of a student, I would encourage you to contact your AVC Board of Trustees member and ask why major decisions about issues such as class schedules and modes of instruction are being made with absolutely no input from students, faculty, and employees, and why these decisions are being announced to the public but not to the campus community.
John Wanko
Mojave
Old fashioned horse trader
I have frozen in place many times wanting to respond to objectionable letters. There were too many, and I did not know where to start.
So, I will take on one of my own. This would be Joe Biden. President Biden has not operated as a five-decade DC pol. He has clearly over promised and under delivered. He was elected to restore some normalcy and stability after the last four years of turbulence.
He was elected to take COVID-19 seriously and not just call it silly schoolyard names. Moderate suburbanites put him over the top. He needs to tell the likes of AOC and Bernie that some of something is better than all of nothing. I get it. My personal choice was Elizabeth Warren. But his first year would have been considered a success, if he merely restored normalcy to our institutions, and kept our parks and monuments safe for future generations to enjoy.
He should act like the old-fashioned horse trader. For instance, he could offer up something that Republicans want, like the Keystone pipeline in exchange for something like protections for voters; so they are not forced to wait in hours-long lines, and then be intimidated by partisan poll watchers. Americans are wanting for the moderate middle to take the ball from the extremist combatants.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
