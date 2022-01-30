It was insurrection
Each and every day more people come to the conclusion that the attack on the Capitol was an insurrection, a horrific, violent event intended to overthrow our government and destroy our democracy. And yet, there is still a minority of people who continue to believe the mob was just a bunch of tourists out to visit our Capitol and have a picnic on the grass.
What are the reasons why these folks should realize it was clearly an insurrection and an effort to overturn the election and keep Trump in the White House. Here we go.
1. Trump is a liar and you cannot believe anything he says. Every speech he gave as president had more than 1,000 lies in it. Wake up!
2. Five people died as a result of the riot, 140 police were seriously injured and more than 700 thugs have been arrested. The head of the Oath Keepers was arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy and may be looking forward to spending five years in the big house.
3. A few days after January 6, 2021, most Republican office holders agreed it was a violent insurrection. Now, most of them claim nothing happened, so they can hold on to their office and not upset Trump.
4. Ivanka and Don Jr. begged their father to bring in the National Guard and end the violence. He refused. For over three hours all he did was watch the insurrection on television. He wanted the violence to continue, and it did.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Three more years
So according to Biden’s spokesperson Jen Psaki it is “our sacred duty” to defend the border of Ukraine from Russian aggression. Does anyone out there believe that when Biden has called our US border “racist” and completely failed to make even a minimal attempt at securing it?
With 1.7 million illegal aliens crossing the border in 2021 alone I think the answer is fairly obvious. Biden is going to start a war over a border 6,000 miles away and without any mutual defense treaty to divert attention from his collapsing presidency.
The US Border is practically non-existent, inflation is soaring, crime is out of control, leftist district attorneys are not prosecuting crime or trying to keep convicted criminals behind bars, and Biden’s mental capabilities are collapsing before our very eyes.
Russia is moving now because they see all this and our silly woke, non-serious military as no threat. Guess who else sees these weaknesses? The Communist Chinese, Iran and even North Korea. A real president would stop the nonsense, project strength and avoid being a doofus.
I’m afraid Biden is not up to that and we have three more years of this but our enemies see nothing but unchallenged opportunity.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
It’s the law
As is usual, George Jung fails to even consider reading the voter laws passed by two states, Texas and Georgia, recently ...
If he did, he would see how wrong he is about “surpression” — want to see surpression? Read your idiot prez’s state voting laws.
In the past, you have accused some of lying — kindly check the facts of these two states, and others before you talk about surpression.
I am not denying that it was common place in the 1860’s and past — however, thank god, a lot of that changed between 1950 and 1972, thanks to hard working Americans of all colors.
Voter surpression is unlawful, in every American square inch. The feds have no legal right to try to change any states’ voter laws — none. It’s the law.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Take a stand
Amazon is planning on building a 1,000,000 sq ft Warehouse in Palmdale on 100 acres on the S/E Corner of 10th St West and Ave M(Columbia Way). They will destroy hundreds of our Joshua Trees and native shurbs and prime desert Habitat.
Amazon needs to do what’s right and what they preach and stand for as a corporation in their mission statement as an environmental friendly sustainable company. And Jeff Bezos himself as one of the wealthiest people alive can show Billionaires leadership.
We have lost tens of thousands of Joshua Trees and thousands of acres of prime desert native Habitat and wildlife with recent local developments, solar and wind farms and the illegal pot grows.
We have neglected our responsibility locally and our representative have bigtime in protecting our Lands. Joshua Trees are endangered due to less rainfall in the low desert that could be wiped out in 50 years there.
“Up to 90% of Joshua trees could disappear by century’s end”(Google it). AV areas high desert is one of the last hopes for its survival because of wetter rainfall here. We need to plan and manage now in hopes of preserving for future generations.
This is the purpose of life as being caring citizens to be good Stewards of our land and resources. Take a stand locally for our Joshua Trees and Desert Habitat. Amazon could adopt the Joshua Tree as its official company symbol of Sustainability and preserve them. Create a Win Win Win.
The meeting date of proposal is January 27th at 3 pm at Palmdale City Hall. Please attend meeting in person, by Zoom or calling in. Google “Palmdale City Website Agenda and Meetins” and review Agenda and Info packet on project. Take a local stand and save our Joshua Trees.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
A scam
The Disabled Veterans National Foundation rates Zero stars nationally, created solely to rip off donations meant to be sent to the genuine Disabled American Veterans, or D.A.V.
This is a great veteran’s group!
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
More illegal activity
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history. Fox news the only true honest news organization made some statements last week that were so unbelievable, I had to research them myself.
A TSA whistleblower reported that TSA was ordered by Homeland Security to allow illegals who do not have any forms of identification can board an aircraft by showing an arrest warrant to TSA.
This is true effective the first of this year, however if you are an American citizen and you show a driver’s license to TSA you cannot board. American citizens require either a Real ID or a Passport to prove US residency. Last week Homeland Secretary Mayorkas in a podcast stated that being in the US illegally was no longer a basis for deportation, that the focus will be on illegals who pose a national threat, in other words unless you are a terrorist you can roam the country.
Mayorkas also stated there will more changes in 2022 and he didn’t waste any time. Fox news reported with video single males once sent back are now being bussed to Brownsville, Texas to a parking garage and then released into the country, some wearing ankle bracelets.
These illegals were then taken to the local airport with free tickets, courtesy of US taxpayers. The White House is also refusing to release the annual ICE report detailing how many immigrants entered the country and how many sent back.
The report will state a record number entering the country and the lowest number in history being deported. ICE officials are also reporting that 60% of illegals ordered to report to immigration for a court hearing failed to obey and report.
Everything Joe Biden is doing is illegal, but liberals don’t believe in the Constitution.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Not in his neighborhood
What I’m about to say may sound hateful mean spirit and uncaring. Like all man made social problems its believed one can only solve a problem is by simply throwing more money at it and the problem will magically be solved.
In the last 10 years the number of homeless has more then doubled.
Its like trying to help an alcoholic by providing more alcohol, helping a drug addict by providing more drugs or by helping the poor by providing more welfare.
But what do I know I only helped feed the homeless during the mid 1980s in Down Town L.A one block south of city hall before it became popular now political.
Back then the homeless were called hobos drunks vagrants and bums where 90% were males between the ages of 40-55 years old. We now have homeless men and woman at 20 years of age in many American cities. Its beginning to look like the drug filled hippy encampments of the late 1960s.
For those who claim they really want to help the homeless why not use your back yard as a homeless encampment zone where you can feed them 3 meals a day out of pocket while registering them to vote Democrat.
Just be sure to provide portable toilets and showers and don’t forget to clean up the trash daily. As the old saying goes....”build it and they will come”. Im sure your neighbors will be thrilled with....not in my neighborhood.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Go, Amy
Well, I’ve tried to desist but I just can’t help it — I must comment bleakly on a recent letter writer, AVP 1-26-22. Like the legendary barnside, he has completely missed it. The point here? Unlike the writer, evidently, I watch Jeopardy because I might learn something and almost always I succeed.
I don’t need any other prodding. And speaking of success, Amy Schneider is the personifation of that desired goal and I hope she goes on ad inexplorata. She’s a marvel and a joy to watch.
And Wheel of Fortune? That sublime example of TV boredom? Evidently, the above letter writer’s preferred medium — and tedium? Well, as I remember the talented Pat Sajak from earlier days, he deserves better. As do we. And why does the noun, dreck, suddenly and repeatedly spring to mind here? In this latter context?
Why? Well, probably, Amy Schneider, my new role model, could answer that in the form of a question. Whilst soaring onward to as yet unknown heights and records. Go Amy. And I’ll be watching.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
What’s significant?
I was reading a publication that mentioned Feb. 3. What’s so significant about Feb.3, you ask? It’s Four Chaplains day. On Feb. 3, 1943, A Nazi U-Boat torpedoed the transport vessel Dorchester.
As it was sinking, four Army chaplains - George L. Fox (Methodist), Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), Clark V. Poling (Reformed), and John P. Washington (Catholic), gave up their life jackets so that others would live. They were last seen with their arms linked together as the ship sank.
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Voters remorse
I assume many people who voted for President Biden are having voters remorse.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
A Lancaster tale
There once was a “Roundabout” mayor
Who named them for living taxpayers
It once took physicians and even morticians
And a church full of loving “last prayers”
It seemed to be his cherished mission
To name them for some politician
Some called them “Two-Bit”
And the name seemed to fit
“Two-Bit-Roundabout-Politicians”
Some wanted to rename the facade
Called “The Lancaster Boulevard Remod.”
For its first “city father”
But some said “why bother?”
Just name is “Parris Promenade”
Some people always seemed hexed
When Lancaster’s mayor was vexed
When he started to roar
Like and old “dinosaur”
They called him “Lancastasaurous Rex”
While attempting to do alot better
By trying to be a “trend setter”
The right moves by that city
May find them “sitting pretty”
Bet against them and you’re not a wise bettor.
Just kidding!
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Sacramento’s priorities
In the so called “infrastructure bill” is something that they snuck in about a kill switch for new cars beginning in 2025. It could be used by authorities if the driver is “impared” with no definition of impared. What could go wrong?
Abused by police or politicians? Hacked by thieves who want your new car? Hacked by someone who thinks it’s funny to shut your car off at 70mph on the freeway and you have no control? I see Empty Shelf Obiden already setting it up to argue about the 2022 midterms by saying that they aren’t legitimate 10 months before any votes are cast.
Went to get some lab work, when signing in I was asked by the lady that she had to ask me what sex I was at birth, I thought it was a joke but she said It was required by the state.
When asked why or what for no one had an answer for why the state of California would need this information or what they would do with it. One of the more than 700 new laws or bills passed and signed by our worthless governor and his carpetbagger friends in Sacramento.
I love it that they have figured out what to do with our garbage but not what to do with the millions of lithium batteries that they want in their all electric vehicles that they are trying to force us to buy.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
