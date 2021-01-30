He may have been right
Remember when Trump said that the first things Washington captured during the American Revolution were the airports?
Well, technically speaking, Trump may have been right. Six British soldiers were captured while on leave in six different towns while they were on the “village greens,” (today known as parks), while they all just happened to be flying kites.
So technically, Trump may have been right. Just kidding.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
The new California
The people of Texas need to wake up and slow the spread. And I don’t mean COVID-19.
Californians are headed your way and they are spreading across your state. If you haven’t noticed, California is making it harder and harder to do business there. Companies are leaving California and Texas seems to be their next destination.
Sounds good for Texas, right? Think again. Do you think that the owner of Tesla or the people in charge of HP are coming to Texas because they love the policies and the people of Texas?
Wrong. They are moving because the people that they voted for are now imposing policies (and taxes) on them that they don’t like or feel that are unfair to them. They were fine if the policies only affected the nail salons, hair salons, restaurants or the other thousands of small businesses.
Do you think Elon Musk and his thousands of employees will change their voting ways? They want to make Texas the same utopia that they have created in California.
Like over seven million living in poverty, bad public schools with no school choice vouchers, homeless people living where ever they want, no enforcement of sensible laws, defunding the police, letting convicts out of jails and prisons, high taxes and no reliable electric power and water shortages (and how about that bullet train).
Yes, Californians want to do for Texas that they have done for California. They will vote the same way and expect different results.
Maybe the politicians of Texas should offer to pay these liberal companies and their employees to stay in California. It may save their state and save money and lives in the long run.
Ben Brubaker
Palmdale
Remembering Bettie Urbina
I would like to write a small tribute to Bettie and Carlos Urbina.
I met Bettie many years ago at the Lancaster Moose Lodge. She would cover stories and events from the Lodge and provide well written and timely articles for your newspaper. I have always believed that your newspaper is unique in that it has always provided quality articles about local interest that other papers simply ignored or faked an interest in to try to increase sales.
Bettie loved the performing arts and attended many of the shows at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center. I attended and or worked many of these events as a volunteer during which she attended. We used these impromptu meetings to catch up on each other’s life.
She was always entertainingly funny with a quick wit and apt story. Her genuine nature as a kind and caring person was always confirmed by the way she treated those around her including Carlos, her loving husband.
Carlos was a great match for Bettie. He was devoted to Bettie and worked with her to help accomplish any task she desired — regardless of its size. Carlos provided physical and emotional support for her when she was not feeling well. His love for her was obvious to all who knew them and he will have my enduring thanks for taking such good care of Bettie.
I know that Bettie will be truly missed by her family, friend, co-workers and readers. I will personally miss her but take solace in the knowledge that we will meet again. I believe that she is in heaven now writing a well-liked column about the local scene.
Until then, Bettie, keep up the good work at your new job. I miss and love you.
Your friend,
Ginny Conklin
Lancaster
Economy in the toilet
If our new president does even half of the things that he said he would do, our economy will be in the toilet.
His political party will be in power for a long time, as hundreds of thousands of immigrants come into this country from the south.
The only thing stopping the illegal immigration will be our destroyed economy.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
