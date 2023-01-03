Addressing problems
My response Nov. 29th letter regarding LULAC.
I receive news letters from LULAC my letter was in response where LULAC stated Latinos were being blocked from voting in Arizona which if true would of been major news.
The Latino news source in America is a carbon copy of the American liberal news media which is full of propaganda. LULAC in my opinion from what I see is an arm of the progressive Democrats which is part of the woke mob just look at the membership and supporters pushing the liberal agenda.
LULAC has never addressed the Latino gang or drug problem not even todays current open border crisis turned disaster. Most AV liberal press writers sit in the safety of their homes reading then quoting others written publications rather then going out into the real world on a fact finding mission for themselves.
I have lived in the AV since 1989 and was active with many Latino organizations. I have been asked 2 times in the past to join LULAC and 2 times I turned the offer down. The last time was 2 1/2 years ago by the spouse of a local radio station commentator. I was told in private as a Latino I am a threat to LULAC.
Sadly many minority organizations play the race card for the political numbers game. Many minority organizations relive past injustices which gives them an excuse for their existence. Hate and racism comes in all colors, proof is look at the ignored minority on minority crime statistics.
The writer has never addressed the Black on Black crime problem, why? I bet the writer is a member of the progressive Democratic party.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Lies
NYC mayor wants 1 billion dollars from Obiden to take care of 30,000 illegal immigrants that were sent there.
Governor Nonsense tells the democrats they need to fix the illegal immigration problem or California is in trouble. Denver is whining about a few hundred illegal immigrants.
I see the Lancaster planning Commission blessed another 873 postage stamp sized homes in town. Didn’t see any mention of where there going to get the water to flush their toilets maybe they will have composting toilets.
The big guy Obiden still telling lies. Last Friday talking to some vets he told a story about when after he became vice president his dad told him his brother had been wounded in WWII and hadn’t got his purple heart. The big guy said he got it and gave it to his uncle.
Lies. He was elected in 2008. His dad died in 2002. His uncle died in 1999. The Obiden energy department says switching over to electric from natural gas will save them 8 million dollars. They also just mention that the electric bill will be 4 and a half times more than natural gas. He fails to mention that little tidbit. To all a Happy New Year?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Tainted letters
Mr. Gardner writes about being a contributor to this newspaper for many years and states that letter writers target Trump with “…mean spirited rants” and implies that the AV Press has changed. Finally, Gardner states that he does not like being “…raked through the muck and mud and told how awful and ignorant I am and then be grouped with a perceived bad group.”
As previously mentioned, I have been writing letters for 30 years. Conservatives like Gardner suffer from selective amnesia. Gardner forgets that prior writers called Obama names and used racism in their letters while he was silent.
For example, Gardner writes about the country being polarized since Obama was president. What steps did Trump take to heal the racial divide? Gardner would write next that Trump himself was being hindered. Any and all excuses for Trump.
What is written as factual content about Trump is misconstrued by Gardner and other conservatives. Why Trump, as a white man, is above criticism? Evangelical leaders’ support of Trump have led to the following: “Half of Americans believe that evangelical leaders’ support of Trump hurt the church’s credibility…” “Donald Trump Is Reportedly Losing Evangelical Christian Support…” yahoolife.com Nov 2022
Gardner and other conservative letter writers have cult-like worship of Trump and lack an inability to write about his many shortcomings.
In four years, not one conservative can write about this. Trump has been indicted of tax fraud, flushed, or kept secretive documents, invited a racist to his house, and recently said that the Constitution should be eliminated. Yet, Gardner and Skip Thacker write as if none of that happened.
Imagine for one minute if Obama or Biden did one-quarter of what Trump did. Imagine what Gardner, Thacker and other conservatives would write? For me, their letters will always be tainted.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Tax savings
Dear God, just when you think Donald Trump can sink no lower, he plunges the depths of all humanity. Even in death, Trump’s “loved ones” are viewed as a source of wealth.
If ever you have occasion to visit Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, tucked away by the first tee, you may find what looks like a pauper’s grave. It is the final resting place of the former president’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump. As she was, reportedly cremated, one wonders why the need for a grave in the first place?
Money, of course. Undoubtedly those who bought Trump’s trading cards will applaud his business acumen. The act of burying the mother of three of his children on his golf course allows Trump to reap huge tax savings in the state of New Jersey.
By declaring Bedminster a “not for profit” cemetery, Trump is exempted from paying income tax, property tax, and sales tax on his golf course.
What confounds me is that one-third of the American people are gullible enough to believe that this man cares about them. He cares for himself and absolutely no one else. Hamsters have received greater consideration in death than Ivana Trump did.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
How will it play out?
Well, boy howdy, it was like three fourths of a century ago when Big Al dreamed up his new idea about the texture of reality, created his now famous equation and, later, with a few of his fellow geniuses - and after a trial run at Bikini atoll - used it to end WWII.
It was called splitting the atom. Nuclear fission. And the unbelievable - actually inconceivable at that time -- destruction of whole cities, Nagasaki and Hiroshima, Japan, was a glimpse of what was to come. Big time, maybe.
But - very probably - according to my father at that time. who, like Big Al, was a bit of a genius also, and who once stated that our world, still extant when I became a man, was very doubtful. Well, gee whillicans, Dad, for once, you were wrong.
We are both still here, both me and the cosmos, both still spinning and grooving and evolving, as it were. Even with the advent of nuclear FUSION, (yikes,) very recently - you know, snapping them little codgers back together like a teensy little jigsaw puzzle - to me, even more arcane than fission - and possibly cooking up some new elements in the process, thus complicating the periodic table even more for us old codgers. But, basically still a kid, I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Run for office
Laura Bettencourt’s dream has finally come true.
She’s Mayor and didn’t even have to run for the Office - what an accomplishment.
The last time she ran for the Mayor’s seat in November 2020 - she lost and to the best of my memory - quite badly. So, this is not the will of the people.
Now the position will rotate annually as deemed by the mighty City Council. I don’t believe there was any public hearing or input on this. The City asks for more public participation on the development of a park, city zoning or the general plan.
This is nothing more than a straight forward power grab and the voice of the people has been usurped and silenced. The council is now deciding on how to rotate the position so everyone will get a turn like a child’s game of musical chairs but where no one loses.
Running a city is no child’s game and we want to be able to determine who has this responsibility. We want our voice back. If you want to be Mayor - run for the office.
Al Miller
Palmdale
It would help
In response to my challenge to “name a single program that pays tax monies to teachers’ unions,” Skip Thacker wrote, “Don’t you recall a school teacher’s union head saying, ‘No school without money for preparing classrooms’?
“Well, she got it, the union did, and guess what? ...according to published reports, the teachers’ unions and school boards have billions they have yet to use.”
Indeed much of the $200 billion in COVID relief given to school districts nationwide has yet to be spent. That’s because of labor shortages and supply chain issues that have hampered efforts to renovate schools.
But not a single dime has been given to teachers’ unions. Maybe Skip confused COVID relief funding with the laughable canard that taxpayers pay school teachers’ union dues.
Thacker: “You’re always whining about the government spending too much money... Why give it when it’s not needed?”
In truth, I always say that, except for military spending and corporate welfare, the government doesn’t spend enough money. And COVID relief monies are wholly needed by school districts.
Thacker: “Why not put it to work, helping those who are homeless, mentally ill, etc.?”
Houselessness and mental illness aren’t the public school system’s purview.
Thacker: “Fiscal responsibility is what you do. I know I do it. Why can’t we hold our leaders to the same idea?”
Household budgets and federal budgets are two very different things. They’re not comparable.
Harriet Lee: “Where’s the water to support these [837 new houses]?”
Conservation is key. We can grow sustainably by mandating xeriscaping, gray water recovery systems, tankless water heaters, water-efficient showerheads, faucets,
toilets, etc.
Otherwise, housing would become so scarce relative to an ever-increasing population that housing would become prohibitively expensive.
Deleting the capitalist system that allows profit from human beings’ shelter would also help.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Not the product of consensus
It is simple. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is plant food. Plants are people food. There are some who want to limit the number of people. World Economic Forum (WEF) elites, self- appointed, want to control food production to limit the number of people on Earth.
The United Nations organization is complicit in this scheme. Many are atheists who do not ascribe to Genesis 1:28, “Be fruitful and multiply”. Man-caused global-warming because of excess CO2 is their manufactured reason for the need to reduce population and save Mother Earth.
The Biden administration secured $391B to address climate change in the Inflation Reduction Act, much of it to incentivize electric vehicles, available only to the wealthy classes.
This is blatant redistribution of wealth, like much of the Leftist Progressive agenda, which is contrary to the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution They want the state to provide for all needs, yes, including food. Klaus Schwab, WEF president, projects “you will own nothing and be happy”.
CO2 “poisoning” by human activity is a fraud. CO2 concentration has been much higher in the past, prior to human proliferation.
Remember, truth is not the product of consensus but of science.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.