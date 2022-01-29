Will stand in line
Some Democrats, learned ones, we are told, write about the Republicans wanting to curtail minority votes in order to secure a dictatorship, e.g. AV Press L2E 20 Jan 22, Desired Dictatorship.
In truth, the For the People Act would have nationalized presidential voting, taking responsibility away from the states and concentrating power at the national level.
The goal of leftist progressives, over the last century, is to consolidate power, to lead to, yes, a dictatorship of the left, “…of the proletariat…” in accord with Marxist ideology.
The Constitution gives power not specifically designated to the Federal government to be reserved to the states or the People.
Democrats favor billionaire patron George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and support it with open borders to illegal immigrants, already allowing them to vote in some Blue-city local elections. Democrats, losing the support of minorities, need these illegals to supplement progressive votes.
The Act would have forced states to implement early voting, automatic voter registration, same-day registration, online voter registration, and universal absentee balloting.
This would have made voter fraud much easier. Further, voters who vote early would not have the same information as those who vote on Election Day, missing late-breaking developments, like Hunter Biden’s lap-top computer and its corruption contents.
When Pelosi speaks about “saving our democracy”, she means saving the Democrat Party and usurp the sovereign power of the states, which BTW, created the federal government after the Revolution.
Surely we can see what is going on here. We need voter ID, clean-up of registration rolls, voting in person to eliminate chain-of-custody issues, with a paper ballot preserved for potential audit. I will stand in line; will you?
On another issue, “Losing everything you own do [due] to another climate change inspired natural disaster…” will be another essay for a future L2E.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
It’s up to us
In 1756, John Adams wrote a friend about rise and fall of civilizations. “History records a number of nations that had risen from contemptible beginnings to a powerful nation”. (Sound familiar?).
“When they have reached their summit some minute cause effects their ruin. The common way is to divide the thoughts of the country”. Today, I have never seen or heard such hatred shown between the two major parties. Can this division be natural or is this a well thought our plan? I think we are being used as pawns in a world chess game and it’s time we woke up.
There have always been different opinions between parties, but can you remember anything like this? People who have different ideas than mine, I disagree with, but I don’t hate them. Shame on us for being used and marching like sheep to market.
Ben Franklin is credited when asked after the Convention by a woman, “which government to we have, a republic or a monarchy”? He replied to her, “ A republic if we can keep it”. Ben Franklin isn’t here, it’s up to us to keep it.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Save the Joshua trees
Joshua Tree habitats are disappearing in the Antelope Valley, one by one at an alarming rate. Eventually all habitats will be developed, including Los Angeles World Airport land. Our Western Joshua tree is not protected from big money.
There will be a Palmdale public hearing this Thursday, 3 pm. to request an Amazon development of a dense Joshua forest at Ave. M and 10th st. West.
Public opinion will be accepted with a 3 minute time limit.
I urge all concerned citizens to attend. Just for the record, the average folks need to be heard. Hope to see you there.
Lisa Craft
Palmdale
A challenge
I appreciated the recent editorial “Now is the best time to give blood.” It was timely as the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West is teaming with The Jacob Hefter Foundation to sponsor a blood drive on Saturday, February 5th, 10am-4:00pm, at Palmdale Learning Plaza Elementary School.
Registration is at bit.ly/JHF-BD and walk ins are accepted. I challenge the AV Press readers to take up the cause, be hero and give blood!
Stacy Bryant
Lancaster
Not perfect
There are a group of people who are weekly opinion writers that slam everything they can about the United States.
They must spend days researching and collaborating with each other to see who can smear the United States the best.
They will go back three hundred years to find things they can use as propaganda.
The world is not perfect, but they don’t mention any other countries.
Wake up or woke up! Socialism has never existed in any country and never will. It’s a fairy tale dreamed up by a real loser.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.