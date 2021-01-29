Pick up the trash
For the third time in the last six weeks customers of Waste Management have received an email notification that yard waste will not be picked up and will be delayed for one week.
No explanation is given to inform us as to the reason for this failure to provide normal scheduled service. One has to wonder if weekly yard waste service is being eliminated and every other week service will become the new normal.
If this current service level continues it seems to me that customers should be given credit off their bills prorated for the weeks service was not provided.
Richard McCaughey
Lancaster
What’s the difference?
What’s the difference between the riots across the country by BLM and Antifa and the insurrection at the Capital?
That all depends on who the politicians and the news media are. They can use the words riot or insurrection, but it all boils down to with which political party they associate.
Both are violence against authority and should be treated equally.
Let’s drop being biased and restore law and order and quit pointing fingers like a bunch of school kids.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
Missing Trump
After all the tax breaks Trump created for big corporations I couldn’t understand why they joined ranks with the Dems who declared they would raise taxes on them. With much pondering, since there’s nothing else to do with the shutdowns, it finally dawned on me. Trump was forcing the corporate to bring their manufacturing back to US where they would have to pay much higher wages and safety regulations, which would largely out weigh the 10% increase in taxes Biden has proposed.
So the Democrats and the corporations has formed the perfect team to get rid of their enemy number 1. The Democrats are hell bent on destroying Trump politically and the corporations are hell bent on destroying him financially. Trump did not realize that championing the working class of all ethnic groups would turn corporations worldwide against him.
With us 75,000,000 American loving people supporting him, I hope he and us can survive till 2022 so we can reclaim congress, however by then they may have the election laws rigged so they can’t lose. Biden has never had a original thought in his career and today’s press supports that.
Biden is lobbying to adopt Trumps agenda about financially aiding businesses, but him canceling the pipelines may off set that gain. With his war on fossil fuels look for $5 gas prices in near future. Please come back Trump.
Thomas R. Horner
Littlerock
Random thoughts
How come Rasmussen says Obidens approval rating on inauguration day was only 48%. This from a man who got 81 million votes? It was 7 points lower than President Trumps 1st day and his was 6 points lower than he who knows all sees all and walks on water.
So according to the aunt Nancy’s rules in the house you can’t refer to willy browns mistress as the 1st “woman” vice president. How about the 1st Indian Jamaican vice president with ancestors that owned slaves?
Main stream media says foreign hackers stole 11 Billion dollars from California unemployment funds but you know that no one could alter any votes.
So they now want proof of a negative covid test to fly into the United States does that mean that the undocumented Democrats coming across the border have to show a negative test document to come in.
National security is monitoring the left wing riots in Portland and Seattle since the inauguration but have yet to hear any condemnation of them.
Steven Brewer
Rosamond
Destroying the economy
The elements of the economy not destroyed by COVID-19 will be destroyed by the Biden administration policies.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Fox News and golf, anyone?
In 1974 President Gerald Ford declared that “our national nightmare is over.” On January 20, Joe Biden stated that, “Democracy has prevailed.”
Well, not completely. It will take years to get back to where we were before Donald Trump was elected and tried to establish an authoritarian state.
On his first day in office Biden made some good moves. He signed a number of much-needed executive orders, including re-entering the Paris Climate Accords, ending the Muslim travel ban, ceasing the building of the stupid border wall, stopping the construction of the Keystone Pipeline, rejoining the World Health Organization, and requiring masks be worn on federal property.
He also made some excellent appointments to his cabinet. He named John Kerry to be in charge of Climate Change. Kerry can focus on this growing problem. I doubt Trump even knows what climate change means. He nominated Miguel Cardona, Connecticut’s schools chief as Secretary of Education. He was both a school administrator and a public school teacher. He also named San Diego Unified Schools Superintendent, Cindy Marten, to be his deputy secretary. She also taught in public schools and under her leadership San Diego Unified has outperformed similar districts in California.
Yes, Joe Biden hit the ground running, which is a good thing, since he was handed more serious problems than any other president. But it is reassuring that he will spend his time trying to solve them. Trump, on the other hand, occupied most of his days tweeting, watching Fox News and playing golf.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.