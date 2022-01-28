Civil war on the horizon?
What we saw last week by the Senate was a slap in the face to minorities by failing to pass the John Lewis Rights Advancement Act.
In addition, with Mitch McConnell making a comment to a reporter after being asked about his concerns among voters of color, Mitch replied; “well the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”
A comment like this only proves, Mitch believes African Americans are not Americans.
With 19 states passing 33 new laws to make it harder to vote, shows conservative Republicans are not happy with the fact that minorities vote. What is interesting is that many of the voter suppression bills being passed are in states where the legislative bodies do not have a filibuster.
It is sad when 52 Senators allowed the filibuster rule to block a Voting Rights Act, this despite a majority of voters supporting the bill.
The filibuster is not part of the US Constitution. James Madison and Thomas Jefferson argued strongly for majoritarian principles; one reason why many leaders wanted to change the Articles of Confederation is that they included provisions that allowed the minority to scuttle the will of the majority. They believed that majority rule was a basic republican principle.
Today the Senate is marked by politicians in the minority using the rule book to slow down or kill things they didn’t like. The filibuster is used now more than ever as Democrats and Republicans have grown more polarized.
Is it possible, America could face the possibility of a civil war because of the polarization? Pollster John Zogby, found 46% of Americans believed a future civil war was likely, with 43% feeling it was unlikely, and 11% were not sure.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Anonymous ‘nurse’
Thought this was worth sharing~ Stolen from a nurse:
“Among all the vaccines I have known in my life (diphtheria, tetanus, measles, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis, meningitis and tuberculosis), I want to also add flu and pneumonia. I have never seen a vaccine that forced me to wear a mask and maintain my social distance, even when you are fully vaccinated.
I had never heard of a vaccine that spreads the virus even after vaccination. I had never heard of rewards, discounts, incentives to get vaccinated. I never saw discrimination for those who didn’t. If you haven’t been vaccinated no one has tried to make you feel like a bad person. I have never seen a vaccine that threatens the relationship between family, colleagues and friends.
I have never seen a vaccine used to threaten livelihoods, work or school. I have never seen a vaccine that would allow a 12-year-old to override parental consent. After all the vaccines I listed above, I have never seen a vaccine like this one, which discriminates, divides and judges society as it is.
And as the social fabric tightens… It’s a powerful vaccine. Its does all these things except immunization. If we still need a booster dose after we are fully vaccinated, and we still need to get a negative test after we are fully vaccinated, and we still need to wear a mask after we are fully vaccinated, and still be hospitalized after we have been fully vaccinated, it will likely come to “It’s time for us to admit that we’ve been completely deceived.”
And I’m so tired of the charade.”
Judy Watson
Lancaster
It’s not about a street
In his 19 Jan 2022 letter, Jason Zink mentioned King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Zink claims that division among races occurred due to the “…far left radical racist political campaign of white supremacy and victims of color [that is trying] to divide us and color label us [which] is wrong and against everything MLK stood for.”
Zink also writes about his failed effort by asking local leaders “…to name a park and street after MLK.” He urges the readers of this newspaper to take a step and recommend renaming a park or street in King’s honor.
It is puzzling to understand Zink’s zeal to think about Dr. King while ignoring letters in this newspaper over the years from writers such as Guy Marsh and Mr. & Ms. Brax writing about racism. The tragedies that happened to George Floyd, Breeona Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbury were also ignored by Zink. It is clear by his letter that Zink does not associate with minorities. I have noticed over the years that white conservatives such as Zink always mention Dr. King’s speech but always ignore King’s “Letter From A Birmingham Jail.”
In 1963, Dr. King was alone in his jail cell when he wrote a letter “responding to criticism from local white clergy about his nonviolent demonstrations against segregation in Alabama.” Recitation Of MLK Jr’s ‘Letter From A Birmingham Jail.” Richmond.com, 17 Jan 2022. The white clergy stated that King’s demonstrations were “unwise and untimely.”
Any discussion that is mentioned about race is criticized as being “divisive”. Zink believes that the naming of a street or park in King’s honor is going to satisfy the injustice that African-Americans have been affected. He does not take the time to have a conversation with minorities. A park/street is furthest from African-Americans’ minds.
Vincent White
Lancaster
