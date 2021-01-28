Pastor Ken is retiring
Recently, I was told that Pastor Ken Hart of The Highlands Church in Palmdale will be retiring on 31 Jan 2021.
Pastor Ken and Terry, his wife over 40 years, founded this church on Easter Day 1989 after pastoring a church for eight years in Canyon Country. The first church service was held at Desert Rose Elementary School.
Additionally, Pastor Ken served his country by joining the Army and is a Vietnam veteran. I began volunteering in Children’s Church at the Highlands’ second location on Sierra Highway. Later, my wife and I joined as members in 2008 at the church’s current location on 20th Street West and Rancho Vista Blvd. There are three things that I distinctly remember.
The first is Pastor Ken and Terry honoring volunteers, and later, went around picking up the cups and plates. I had never seen a pastor do this before. The pastor where I used to go had exquisite silverware/dinner plate while we ate from paper plates. Jesus exhibited humility and would have done what the Pastor and his wife did.
The second is his sermon about being on a business trip. I believe that he was walking on the beach alone when a lady came up and started talking to him. Pastor Ken realized that she was a call girl. He said to picture guardrails on both sides of the road. Stay within the guardrails of your mind to avoid getting into trouble.
The third was your neighbor. It can also mean someone you don’t know. Ask questions to gain an understanding and find a way to reach out. For example, a woman did not have enough money to buy groceries. A man behind her paid for all her groceries.
I’m going to miss them both. Congratulations on your retirement!
Vincent White
Lancaster
Presidents
I have to strongly with William P. Warford’s opinion in Fridays Jan. 22 of our AVPress.
I have always voted Republican and no doubt all ways will. I have a president who I never supported, but I am and will support him until he is out of office I feel that he is my president and for that reason I will respect his office and his position in this country.
I wish him the best and am praying and will hope that he can bring this country out of the mess it is in.
Note: I believe that the three best presidents I can remember were John Kennedy, Harry Truman, and Ronald Regan.
John Mints
Rosamond
Reinstating what was reversed
Congratulations to the local lefties for your recent election “win.”
It seems or system has changed from who’s the best candidate to who’s the best cheater. To quote Joe Biden “we have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics” October 24 2020.
After taking office, “President” Biden spent his first three days tearing apart many of the achievements of President Trump through executive order. It is estimated in his first 72 hours he cost the oil industry 1,000 jobs per hour, that’s 72,000 jobs. If the ban on oil leases becomes permanent it is estimated as many as 1 million jobs will be lost.
He has ordered the release of all illegal detainees that have not committed felonies. It is estimated 71% of them will be released into our country all at once. He ended construction of the border wall. Thousands more lost jobs.
He has suspended President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at lowering the prices of insulin and epinephrine and other lifesaving drugs. Why would anyone do that? Is this what you voted for? His actions seem to be just spiteful and mean. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to some it.
The democrats have a majority in the House and Senate as well as having the Presidency. Why is he ruling like a Dictator without any input from Congress? He has already signed 30 executive orders in 3 days then took the weekend off. I guess he’s too tired to work. President Trump signed 18 in the first 12 days by comparison. Obama only signed 19 in his first 12 days.
I can only imagine how many Biden voters are spinning in their graves right now.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Parris should apologize
This text is prompted by the AV Press article “Nurse takes exception to Parris comments”, published in the Wednesday, January 13, 2021 issue.
The mayor’s comment, expressing disdain for nurses leaving AV Hospital (AVH) for more affluent jobs during pandemic is distasteful. I am a Lancaster resident, with a daughter Registered Nurse employed at the AVH. Her absents from the nursing staff, is due to her personal doctor excluded her from treating COVID patients, and avoid COVID exposure, due to her poor respiratory conditions.
Within the listed article, Jennifer is exactly correct. Read article for details.
My daughter verifies Jennifer’s statements, “that for the pay and benefits provided by the AVH, the nurses work harder than any nurses I have seen in order to help manage the caseloads.” ”Nurses at AV Hospital are lucky to get bathroom breaks, much less a lunch break.” ”AV Hospital received state-approved waivers to increase the nurse to patient ratio late last year as COVID-19 cases surged.” ”Working with COVID patients, especially those that are critically sick and dying, takes a toll on one’s mental health.” Thus, nurse “burn out” occurs.
Mayor Parris should apologize for his uneducated unfounded comments.
The hospital is not entirely to be blamed for COVID working conditions. As stated in my “Hospital Reimbursement” article, published in the AV Press December 9, 2020, ”The very poor County of Los Angeles reimbursement policies with regard to reimbursements to hospitals for unrecoverable service costs performed for indigent, and under insured patients adversely affects the operating finances of the hospital.” As a member of the 2019-2020 Los Angeles County Civil Grand Jury, I personally investigated the non-reimbursement abuses that the Antelope Valley Hospital is absorbing. Reference, www.grandjury.co.la.us/gjreports.html then “Hospitals on Ventilators.”
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
