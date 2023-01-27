Thanks Palmdale
I am writing to thank Palmdale-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.
Across the US, the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—Palmdale-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world.
Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.
Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across CA, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer.
Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 714-432-7030.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 – 20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Lizette Miller
Media relations manager
Samaritan’s Purse
Boone, NC
Addressing overpopulation
Art Sirota did an amazing job of describing the “elephant in the room” that is not mentioned: overpopulation. Thank goodness there is one man among us to bring this up.
Our elected and appointed officials seem reluctant to discuss the reality that is destroying our community.
No, you don’t have to leave the AV to see overpopulation. The roads are becoming congested, not only because of fuzzy planning by the traffic departments of the AV, but there are many more people and vehicles.
Isn’t it strange that the people, who are getting public housing funds to pay their rent, have four or five cars in their driveway? Some also get public funds to support their children.
I guess it pays to have multiple children when you cannot even afford to support one of them, much less yourself. The child’s father is nowhere to be found and you and I have to cough up the money to feed them.
Would it help if there were limits on how much government assistance you may receive and how many children the government will support?
It is not only the roads that are affected by overpopulation. Look at the shelves in the markets? Come the first of the month, the shelves are emptied out. Neighborhoods are filled with houses that have too many occupants living in them. Emergency rooms are bus stations with all of the people seeking medical attention.
We can’t change the world, but we can locally, at the county level, and at the state level to address the overpopulation problem, if we have people with the guts to do so. We have better start soon.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
