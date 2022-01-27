Never say ‘I love you’
Warning do not try this at work unless you want to have a not so pleasant chat with HR. In another President Biden cringe worthy moment, he told VP Harris “I love you.”
It is never acceptable for a superior to tell a subordinate “I love you.” I love you is completely different from saying “I love the way you did that job.”
Why should President Biden be concerned about Putin and Russia invading Ukraine? He certainly is not worried about the invasion on our southern border.
Curtis Redecker
Lancaster
Lasting Socialism is a fairytale
Finish high school, get an education, value family, decry absentee parenthood, acknowledge belief in God, appreciate your country and respect human individuality — these are basics for a calm and contented life and national stability.
Common decency and personal integrity cannot be legislated while offensive arrogance and narcissism accomplish nothing but division. We live today in a jumble of hedonism, personal smugness, aggressive ideologies and deliberately encouraged separate group identification.
Undeserved superiority and derogatory hypocrisy are commonplace today and unfortunately these vices are presented as virtues. Indeed you can make the argument that most community unrest is caused by fanatics and perceived self- importance.
There is a direct correlation between breakdown of the family, absentee or single parent families and childhood poverty and crime. It puts children of any race at a real disadvantage. The relationship is painfully high and cannot be remedied by ideology or government attempts at remedy.
Unrestricted abortion, deliberately misnamed as “woman’s health”, is a denial of reality and makes the termination of life as nothing more than another form of birth control.
Rabid denouncing of belief in God and particularly denying even the earthly existence of Jesus Christ is insulting to Martin Luther King, Desmond Tutu, the strong influence of the Christian church in the African American community and the religion of Islam. The latter does not view Christ as divinity but as major prophet preceding Mohammed.
The evolution and growth of social programs made possible and financed by capitalism is not socialism. The latter is defined as an economic and social organization wherein the means of production must belong to the collective and it will be the people themselves who administer resources. Socialism will be tried again and again but the belief that it will last is a fairytale. Individual initiative will always prevail.
John Manning
Palmdale
Meddling in human affairs
Two articles in the January 23 AVP provided an interesting juxtaposition. One was “‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved”, and the other was “Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta”.
In the first, a man who was stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm was seen by two public workers who rendered first aid and may have saved his life. The director of Public Works was quoted as saying, “It had to be divine intervention because two of my best guys just happened to be there sanding sidewalks.”
The second reported on a visiting English astrophysicist who was killed by a stray bullet while inside an Atlanta-area apartment. His girlfriend was quoted as saying, “I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location, and the next day, he’s gone.”
Events in life are often influenced by cause and effect. Humans seem to take comfort in attributing divine cause and effect to almost any catastrophe despite a lack of evidence. For instance, a letter writer named Diane Clay sent in a letter which posited that Covid-19 was the result of God warning us about our country’s spiritual decay. I cannot prove her wrong, but it seem that her position is mere speculation.
In a similar vein, I don’t see any reason to suspect that the Deity had anything to do with saving the life of the man with the severed arm. All one can say about it is that sometimes people get injured and die, and sometimes they survive.
The visiting astrophysicist is dead for no apparent reason, but you didn’t hear his girlfriend whining about how the Deity should have intervened on his behalf.
I don’t see any evidence to suggest that gods or goddesses meddle in human affairs.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
