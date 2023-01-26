It’s not fun
I seems that a small group of writers have made the VP opinion section their own somewhat private playground.
They use the space to bash those who do not agree with them and they rarely touch the most important issues that affect us all. The opinion section has become the Brax(s) — White — Jung — Thacker playground and it’s not a nice place to be, especially if you are on the wrong side of “their” issues.
I find myself along with others who read the Valley Press looking at who wrote the letters before deciding to read some of them.
I was in favor of the editor limiting story length to 300 words. I agreed with her request to keep letters impersonal. But the above mentioned writers seem to always be published and seen to get off on bashing everyone, especially Trump. One or more of them ‘seem to be in every issue of the paper and they always are after republicans, conservatives, Christian’s, or those whom they disagree with. It’s frequently not a good experience.
I think that we all need to be able to disagree without name calling and character assassination because as we all have learned, by using this as an argument indicates they really have noting to back up what they say.
The opinion section should be a place to discuss issues not people’s character. I personally enjoy thoughtful and spirited differences of opinion.
Have you noticed that there have been days with no letters? Maybe other writers have begun to have enough too.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
What’s next?
Why did “they” triple the price of natural gas in midwinter, increase the cost of electricity in spite of massive subsidized renewable energy farms and increased our gasoline/diesel fuel to the highest in the nation?....because “they” can, just that simple.
Water will be next, try to drill a well, you will spend about 3k before you put a dent in the ground if you get permission and your new well will be metered. Try to share a well with other properties, possible but not plausible.
“They” are pumping water 400 miles uphill, dumping it on the ground to recharge our valley aquifer, that’s not the bad part, the newest recharge basin between 280th, 290th west, adjacent to the aqueduct will serve it’s purpose but built in the most extravagant manner possible, similar to rice paddies on a slope within a stones through of a natural invert in the valley topography, Cottonwood Creek, one very simple dike across the flowline would capture natural runoff and serve as a recharge basin.
Probably would interfere with an endangered insect? Anyone who drives out to look at it will see what I mean but guess how “they” will pay for it, “they” won’t, we will.
Be more careful how you vote.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
A look at history
One of my favorite features in the VP is “Today in History.” Let’s examine some of these events and issues.
On December 29, 2017, Puerto Rican authorities said nearly half of the power customers in the U.S. territory still lacked electricity, more than three months after Hurricane Maria. They didn’t have electricity but they had a whole bunch of paper towels.
On January 3, 2013, the new 113th Congress opened for business, with House Speaker, John Boehner re-elected to his post despite a revolt in Republican ranks. Boehner became the Speaker and was he excited to get out of the job just two years later. He must be smiling now.
On January 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress. Ah, the good old days.
On January 12, 1910, at a White House dinner hosted by William Howard Taft, Baroness Rosen, wife of the Russian ambassador, caused a stir by requesting and smoking a cigarette. It was the first time a woman had smoked openly during a public function in the executive mansion. Yes, the world, as people knew it, began to fall apart. Just a few years later women got the right to vote and the glass ceiling took a hit.
On January 16, 1863, Union Major General William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40 acre lots and given to former slaves. Just imagine what the South would be like today if Sherman’s plan had been put in place.
On January 19, 2013, thousands of gun advocates gathered peacefully at state capitals around the U.S. to rally against stricter limits on firearms. he NRA wins again.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
