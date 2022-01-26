Go sell candy bars
Wow the district unanimously agreed to something like all politicians like to do is tax their constituents and we will quote the famous group by saying that “If you drive a car, I’ll tax the street If you try to sit, I’ll tax your seat If you get too cold, I’ll tax the heat If you take a walk, I’ll tax your feet.”
In conclusion take your bond measure and figure out another way and stop taxing the people of the Antelope Valley and I wish your measure miserable defeat leave us alone and go sell candy bars! Socialism works well until you run out of other people’s money!
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
There’s no competition
Jeopardy: I enjoyed watch the show until now. I have stopped watching as it doesn’t have any competition.
Amy Schneider is winning over 38 games in a row. I don’t believe anybody can have so much information on every subject and is quicker to answer than the other people. Can’t the Jeopardy people find other contestants that are able to at least make the game interesting to watch.
I still can watch Wheel of Fortune and enjoy it.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
No high fives
I didn’t attend the forum with our local representatives and the LA County sheriff, but if I had I would have a few questions for our sheriff.
Prior to Mr Garcia’s flyover of the vast pot farms that sprouted up on the far eastside of the valley, we only were aware of the situation by my fellow AV Press contributors from the Littlerock/Pearblossom areas complaining of the rampant theft of water and obvious signs of illegal grow-farms.
My questions to the sheriff would be; why did it take so long to take legal action to eradicate the corporate level farms that were clearly visible to any county helicopter that flew into the AV from LA?
It was mentioned that the value of the pot was worth over a billion dollars. Bravo, on a big bust but how does something so blatantly illegal get to grow so robustly out in plain sight? This wasn’t some clandestine grow in a forest in Mendocino County, it was acres of wonderfully orchestrated greenhouse’s that weren’t wonderfully disguised.
As usual, our CA legislators enact laws without any real sense of the cause and effect nor the actual management of the laws they’re actually enacting. I applaud our county sheriff for his stand on crime but I’m not sure anyone get’s a high-five on this issue.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Pot farms
Regarding article Barger on illegal pot farms.
We appreciate the fact that they are working to eradicating the illegal pot farms. That being said the article seems to be addressing residential in established homes. We saw very little regarding the south east corner of AV. This is the Unincorporated Crystalaire/Llano area.
We have been reporting these Illegal farms for over a year as they have ask us to do. We have seen three very very small farms taken down. There are guesstimated 100+ South of Fort Tejon road & east of 165th. We have 55+ mobile home park with in a mile or two, we have Crystalaire country club, we have many nice residential homes & families in the area.
These illegal pot farms have no water, no power so make sense they are stealing water. They are dumping illegal pesticides, & human waste in the ground (since no utilities). Our water source is ground water we would think that is a heath issue We have had a lady & her children stalked at our post office by two men (she dose not pick up her mail any more her husband dose).
Man was found laying in the lobby of post office. When dose our turn come to get these illegal pot farms gone. We have seen San Bernardino sheriff & drug enforcement taking them down, we have seen Lake Los Angeles big illegal pot farms taken down. So when is it our turn in the Crystalaier/Llano.
Nancy Brown
Llano
We’re the enemy
Just finished Bill Warford’s column, page A7, 23 Jan 22. Yes, we have an influx of criminals on our streets. Women are dying because of it…so are men.
Who is at fault?
As Pogo says…”We have met the enemy and it is us.”
Who votes for the same progressives doing the same irresponsible legislation? (AB Prop 109.) The voters.
Who votes for judges allowing criminals to continue their violence? (See page A2, 23 Jan 22, “Judge OK’s Early Release for Repeat Offenders”.) The voters.
Who voted for Props 47 & 57? The voters.
Who votes for progressive, pro-criminal, anti-victim District Attorneys such as George Gascon? The voters.
People have stopped caring enough about voting to read their own voting materials. They are not involved.
People won’t care…until it affects them personally. It has…it is...
Do you feel safe walking in public? Crossing the street? Going to a concert? How about in your own home?
Ask yourself: when will it stop? Answer: when voters take control of their lives and change it.
We have met the enemy and it is us.
Yvonne L Des Lauriers
Palmdale
