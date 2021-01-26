Capitalist disinformation
Members of “The Squad,” Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tliab, etc., campaigned on the promise to vote against Nancy Pelosi’s speakership unless she agreed to a full House vote relative to Medicare for All.
Following their respective elections, Pelosi refused to call for such a vote, yet every member of The Squad subsequently voted for Pelosi’s speakership.
The purpose of the vote would have been to shame congresspersons who rhetorically support Medicare for All but consistently cave to the corporatist Pelosi. Although 70% of Americans support Medicare for All, Nancy Pelosi dutifully opposes said measure despite the pandemic and future pandemics.
In reaction to criticism of The Squad’s inaction, Ocasio-Cortez stated that, in its failure to obtain a full House vote, it had secured a significant compromise to exempt Medicare for All from the House’s misleading “pay-as-you-go” rule.
But still, there hasn’t been a vote concerning Medicare for All. And yet, The Squad’s celebrityhood-seeking members voted in favor of Pelosi’s speakership, thereby just pretending to support Medicare for All.
All of this is reminiscent of Nancy Pelosi forbidding Democratic politicians from attending hearings concerning Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath. Pelosi was fearful that such proceedings would associate the Democratic Party too closely with Black people’s issues.
The entire Congressional Black Caucus complied with Pelosi’s dictate, save for Cynthia McKinney, who was dispatched from congress the following year.
The Democratic Party hamstrung the Congressional Black Caucus just as it is now hamstringing The Squad, for it is true, you do not change the pro-capitalist Democratic Party; it changes you.
So political reactionaries should relax. The Squad and indeed the entire Democratic Party is right up the pro-capitalist alley. That rank-and-file right-wingers continue to fall for the-Democratic-Party-is-a-socialist-party idiocy shows them to be unwitting victims of capitalist disinformation.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Blaming poor Donald
As the new president takes office, his party is in control of the government. With majorities in congress, it appears that they will have little trouble passing what ever laws they have in mind.
There also is the spector of the impeachment of the former president mixed in with the business of congress. It’s the elephant in the room.
For the democrats they are still on a quest to “get him.” The dems have already reversed some of Trumps accomplishments. The new leader of the house and the senate have their agenda, but they had better realize that about 80,000,000 voted for Mr. Trump and wholesale reversals of his accomplishments are going to infuriate them.
What they do with immigration and the wall are two major concerns but the pandemic must take center stage.
The previous president set the stage for a rapid development and deployment of the vaccine. Can Biden make it, continue it? Or will the dems get mired down in throwing money at every actual or perceived problem while trying to get Trump.
There is no question that the last few months of the previous president’s term were out of control. But much of what happened was not the responsibility of the president.
He was blamed for it all by the media and the dems. But since the president was all alone in his fight for re-election and having to deal with the events that erupted across the country alone, it is little wonder that he was defeated.
The Trump haters should shut up and scrutinize Biden as they did Trump. Biden, is an old Washington political hack who will not do much original thinking.
Trumps shadow will be around as long as Pelosi, Schummer and the President want to continue their blame game.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
One more try
Here is the evidence for election fraud. https://hereistheevidence.com/
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Sign him up
Difficult to believe that antisemitism is still extant. (Religion; VP, 1-16-21). While I am not Jewish myself — my colorful ancestry is Krautish aristocracy, pre-Nazi. My surname in Old German translates to demon; well, probably appropriate. But, failing that, however, if I could choose, I would choose to be Jewish. Why not? Many of our top physicists are Jewish. Including Big Al.
Many (most) of our funniest comedians and writers are Jewish. Many of our best-looking movie actors are Jewish, I am reminded here of Paul Newman (Exodus, The Hustler, to name a couple) a notoriously handsome dude — also, like me, born in Cleveland.
Okay. So much for reflected glory and putative noble ancestry here, Rabbi, sign me up.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
